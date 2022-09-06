Quadra cookbook sells out; launching second edition

Island Cookery III wil launch its second edition on Sept. 11 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Harvest Event at the Credit Union building in Quathiaski Cove. Photo by Vince Kehn

Celebrate the harvest season and the launch of the second edition of the cookbook A Taste of Life on Quadra Island on Sept. 11 from 3 – 6 p.m.

The Harvest Event takes place rain or shine at the Credit Union building in Quathiaski Cove, which is a 10-minute walk from the Campbell River ferry.

It’s a cookbook celebration, so come prepared to eat. Gathering Place Trading (Campbell River’s spice and herb merchants) will serve Red Lentil Dahl, and there will also be steaming bowls of seafood chowder, capped by hearty slices of homemade bread.

Craftspeople and food producers will host market stalls and there will be demonstrations by country life experts, with tips for making effervescent water kefir, and sharing plans for making bird houses for swallows, chickadees, wrens and nuthatches. You can talk vegetable gardening with two local experts, and get tips for canning and beekeeping.

Vendor booths include potters, seafood producers, chocolatier Lisa Berstein, and Karen Perras of Bloom Botanicals, with her herbal bath and body care products—to name just a few of the participants.

The event host, Quadra Island Children’s Centre, will have a bouncy castle and face painting for kids; and live music will add to the fun.

The star of the show is the release of the second edition of A Taste of Life on Quadra Island, Island Cookery III, a fundraiser for the Children’s Centre. The first edition — at 2,000 copies — sold out in just seven months. It’s available at retail outlets across Vancouver Island and through the cookbook’s website: https://www.islandcookery.com/.

The Children’s Centre is proud of how well the book has been received.

“The pictures are stunning,” wrote islander Janice Ammundsen, “the write ups are beautifully done, and the entire book just oozes the essence of Quadra Island and the amazing community that lives here.”

The new edition includes yet more of Vince Kehn’s luscious, full-colour food photography.

Other upcoming book launch events include a cookbook-themed dinner at the Heriot Bay Inn on Oct. 22; and a slide presentation and tastings by local food producers at the Museum at Campbell River on Nov. 12. For more details on these activities or to follow ‘A Taste of Life on Quadra Island’s’ blog, check their website.

