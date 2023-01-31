Rotarian Tara Jordan collects donations during last year’s March for Children fundraiser. Photo contributed

Rotarians to be out in force Feb. 11 for annual March for Children

Donations go towards purchasing equipment for Campbell River Hospital maternity department

Have a Heart for Children! The Rotary Clubs’ annual March for Children is taking place Saturday, Feb. 11.

All donations will go towards purchasing equipment for the maternity department at the Campbell River Hospital. Last year, the funds raised went towards the purchase of an Avalon Fetal Monitor, which allows for those in labor to get up and walk around while being continuously monitored. This year’s funds will be used to complete that purchase.

Anyone wishing to donate can give their donation to one of several volunteers who will be stationed at Alder at 2nd, Dogwood at 13th, St. Ann’s at Shopper’s Row, the Ken Forde Boat Ramp in Willow Point, and the walking path at Rotary Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all locations. For those without cash, there will be a debit tap machine at the Ken Forde boat ramp, Rotary Park and in the parking lot next to St. Ann’s and Shopper’s Row.

Donations can also be e-transferred directly to crrotarymarch4children@gmail.com or made through the Hospital Foundation’s website at crhospitalfoundation.ca under the information posted for this year’s March for Children event.

