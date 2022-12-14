February March for Children so successful, Rotary to do it again

Around the third Saturday of December, you will typically see Rotarians in intersections collecting coins and cash for the Campbell River Rotary Clubs’ annual March for Children.
Last year, a heavy snow fall forced Rotary to reschedule its event to February to coincide with Valentine’s Day. The day was such a success that they are holding the fundraiser in February again this year.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, watch for Rotarians at intersections throughout the city and the Ken Forde boat ramp. Have a heart for children and donate generously.
