Rotarians collected donations for the March for Children in February, 2022, after rescheduling it from the usual pre-Christmas period. They have decided they will do the same this year and hold the next March this coming February. Photo contributed

February March for Children so successful, Rotary to do it again

Traditionally, fundraiser is done on third Saturday in December but snow cancelled 2021 event

Around the third Saturday of December, you will typically see Rotarians in intersections collecting coins and cash for the Campbell River Rotary Clubs’ annual March for Children.

Last year, a heavy snow fall forced Rotary to reschedule its event to February to coincide with Valentine’s Day. The day was such a success that they are holding the fundraiser in February again this year.

READ MORE: Campbell River’s snowstorm-cancelled March for Children rescheduled

On Saturday, Feb. 11, watch for Rotarians at intersections throughout the city and the Ken Forde boat ramp. Have a heart for children and donate generously.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbellton Neighbourhood awards acknowledge residents bursting with community pride

Just Posted

Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

Shawn Decaire and Audrey Wilson say a few words at the opening ceremonies for Kwesa Place in January, 2021. The new shelter will be located just behind Kwesa Place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Laichwiltach Family Life Society gets permit to open seasonal shelter in Campbell River

Containment boom marks site where two vessels sank in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2022 during a snowstorm while moored at a wharf finger at Campbell River Discovery Harbour Marina. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Two vessels tied together sink in Campbell River marina during weekend storm

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Pop-up banner image