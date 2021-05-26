Police dog Nugget gets a golden opportunity to do some nautical training in Campbell River

A local man was surprised to see a Police Service Dog trainee “Nugget” working the docks on the morning of May 22.

The gracious boat owner, Robert Millington, obliged “Nugget” and his handler, Const. Ewan Coles with the opportunity to use his boat for a little training.

“Police Service Dogs train for many different situations and in the initial training of puppies it’s so important to have varying opportunities, we’d really like to thank the community for supporting the training of our dogs,” said Const. Maury Tyre, Campbell River RCMP media relations officer.

