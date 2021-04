Police service dog in training, Nugget, made his arrival at the Campbell River RCMP detachment this month.

The 5 month old pup will be under the tutelage of Const. Ewan Coles and will be mentored by PDS Gator and his dog handler, Const. Kurt England, in order to determine if Nugget has the right stuff to be an RCMP police dog.

Campbell RiverRCMP