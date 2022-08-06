The entrance to the Elk Falls Canyon on the Campbell River as pink salmon school in the thousands on Aug. 5, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Pink salmon schooling by the thousands in the Campbell River

Natural phenomena visible from the beginning of the Canyon View Trail

If the natural spectacle of thousands of salmon schooling in the Campbell River fascinates you, then the Canyon View Trail is a good place to get to right now.

Thousands of pink salmon are schooling at the foot of the former John Hart generating station on the Campbell River adjacent to the Elk Falls Canyon entrance.

The fish are visible from the observation platform created out of the former generating station foundation. They are congregating in the pool where water going through the hydroelectric turbines used to outlet. Many are likely to go up the Elk Falls Canyon having passed avid fishers beginning to line the banks of the river to take advantage of the popular fishery.

