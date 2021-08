Pink salmon in the Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

The pink salmon run is underway in Campbell River, much to the delight of local fishermen.

Each year, thousands of pink salmon moved up the Campbell River to breed in the higher reaches of the watercourse and its tributaries.

See the attached video to see a group of pink salmon in the river.

sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

