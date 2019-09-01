PHOTOS: North Island Cruisers Show n Shine takes over Shoppers Row

A 1956 Meteor Rideau Club Sedan sits with its hood open during the North Island Cruisers annual Show n Shine along Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Water drops sit on the hood of a 1932 Ford 5-window Coupe at the North Island Cruisers’ Show n’ Shine on Shoppers Row in Campbell River on Sept. 1, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Kevan McLean of Campbell River wipes the water off his car. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
A hood ornament is seen on one of the vehicles on display for the North Island Cruisers’ Show n Shine on Shoppers Row in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 1, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
A 1949 International KB-2 is on display at the North Island Cruisers annual Show n Shine on Shoppers Row in Campbell River on Sept. 1, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Aston Parker wipes the water off his 1964 Chevrolet Impala during the North Island Cruisers’ Show n Shine on Shoppers Row in Campbell River on Sept. 1, 2019. The car, which Parker has owned for five years, features its original paint and original interior, is fully-outfitted and has hydraulics. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
The North Island Cruisers annual Show n Shine grew this year, with the group getting another street to display the vehicles on. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Details of Rick Robinson’s 1957 Chevy Belair can be seen through the window on a rainy day at the North Island Cruisers annual Snow n Shine. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Details of a 1929 Ford Tudor are seen at the North Island Cruisers annual Show n Shine in Campbell River. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
The inside of Rob Johnson’s 1956 For Club Sedan. ‘It’s nice cruising down the highway,’ says Johnson. The car was restored from the ground up. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Courtenay’s Rob Johnson (right) talks to a spectator about his 1956 Ford Club Sedan at the North Island Cruisers’ annual Show n Shine. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Chris O’Brien adds a miniature model of his car under the hood. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Chris O’Brien of Campbell River poses with his 1957 Chevrolet at the North Island Cruisers’ annual Show n Shine. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Cars line Shoppers Row in Campbell River for the North Island Cruisers’ annual Show N Shine on Sept. 1, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
A hood ornament. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The North Island Cruisers are hosting their annual Show n Shine.

Take in all the vehicles along Shoppers Row until 2 p.m. today.

