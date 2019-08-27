Show N Shine Cruise Night parade route unveiled

Live on the route? Don’t forget to decorate your sidewalk to win prizes

The North Island Cruisers are encouraging spectators to get involved with their annual Labour Day weekend cruise this year.

The club is inviting those along its Aug. 31 parade route to get creative with sidewalk displays.

They’ll be giving out prizes for their favourites following the parade.

The cruise happens ahead of the club’s Show and Shine on Sunday. This will be the club’s 27th edition. Check out the cars from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 along Shoppers Row and around Tyee Plaza.

2019 Cruise Night

Saturday, Aug. 31 @ 6pm

Obey all traffic signs and speed limits (30 KPH in residential).

Estimated time required one hour.

Schedule by the minute:

0:00 Leave A&W, Discovery Harbour Mall at 6PM. (RCMP leads the parade and stops at the Home Depot lights to ensure a tight group before proceeding.)

3:30 Turn right onto 19A South.

6:30 Turn right onto McDonald Rd.

7:00 Turn left onto Discovery Dr.

9:50 Turn left onto Orange Point Rd.

10:05 Turn left onto Barclay Dr.

13:00 Turn right on Garfield Rd (Traffic control will direct north & south bound traffic to allow all of the parade to turn south onto 19A.)

13:30 Turn left onto 19A South.

17:00 Turn left onto 19A South at Chevron. (RCMP traffic control to assist through both sets of lights.)

23:00 Turn left at St. Ann’s Rd. & 19A South.

Turn right at 1st Ave.

Turn left at South Murphy Rd.

Turn left at Pinecrest Rd.

Turn right at Carnegie St. (Continue on Carnegie St. into Ash St.)

Turn right onto Oceanview Rd.

Turn left at Galerno Rd. (Continue on Galerno Rd. to Hilchey Rd.)

40:00 Turn left at Hilchey Rd.

Turn right at 19A South.

Turn right at Larwood Rd.

Turn right at Harrogate Rd.

Turn left at Alexander Dr.

Turn left at Denman St.

Turn right at Nelson Rd. (Continue on Nelson Rd. to Penfield Rd.)

Turn right at Penfield Rd.

Turn right at Holm Rd.

50:00 Turn left at Alder St. (Continue on Alder St, back to A&W.)

Turn right at Discovery mall, back to the A&W.

Previous story
Local labour council hosting Labour Day lunch in Merville

Just Posted

UPDATE: Cortes to Quadra Island ferry experiences mechanical problems on last run Monday evening

Long line up greets first sailing which departed 8:05 a.m. from Whaletown

Sunny skies continue in Campbell River area

Going to be a warm day, according to Environment Canada. Expect sunny… Continue reading

Fire contained to laundry room of Campbell River hotel possibly caused by oily rags in dryer

Fire chief credits hotel maintenance staff for quick action

Striking WFP workers in Campbell River say loss of benefits will ‘create animosity that will last for years’

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Campbell River Storm faces Oceanside Generals in exhibition game tonight

Game follows weekend of training and inter-squad games as Storm narrows down roster

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Vancouver Island man arrested after young girls inappropriately touched in store

Charged with sexual interference

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Jury retires to deliberate on 2015 Port Hardy RCMP fatal shooting

Jurors could come back with recommendations arising from five days of a coroner’s inquest

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Local labour council hosting Labour Day lunch in Merville

The Campbell River Courtenay and District Labour Council is holding a free… Continue reading

Most Read