Show N Shine Cruise Night parade route unveiled

Live on the route? Don’t forget to decorate your sidewalk to win prizes

The North Island Cruisers are encouraging spectators to get involved with their annual Labour Day weekend cruise this year.

The club is inviting those along its Aug. 31 parade route to get creative with sidewalk displays.

They’ll be giving out prizes for their favourites following the parade.

The cruise happens ahead of the club’s Show and Shine on Sunday. This will be the club’s 27th edition. Check out the cars from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 along Shoppers Row and around Tyee Plaza.

2019 Cruise Night

Saturday, Aug. 31 @ 6pm

Obey all traffic signs and speed limits (30 KPH in residential).

Estimated time required one hour.

Schedule by the minute:

0:00 Leave A&W, Discovery Harbour Mall at 6PM. (RCMP leads the parade and stops at the Home Depot lights to ensure a tight group before proceeding.)

3:30 Turn right onto 19A South.

6:30 Turn right onto McDonald Rd.

7:00 Turn left onto Discovery Dr.

9:50 Turn left onto Orange Point Rd.

10:05 Turn left onto Barclay Dr.

13:00 Turn right on Garfield Rd (Traffic control will direct north & south bound traffic to allow all of the parade to turn south onto 19A.)

13:30 Turn left onto 19A South.

17:00 Turn left onto 19A South at Chevron. (RCMP traffic control to assist through both sets of lights.)

23:00 Turn left at St. Ann’s Rd. & 19A South.

Turn right at 1st Ave.

Turn left at South Murphy Rd.

Turn left at Pinecrest Rd.

Turn right at Carnegie St. (Continue on Carnegie St. into Ash St.)

Turn right onto Oceanview Rd.

Turn left at Galerno Rd. (Continue on Galerno Rd. to Hilchey Rd.)

40:00 Turn left at Hilchey Rd.

Turn right at 19A South.

Turn right at Larwood Rd.

Turn right at Harrogate Rd.

Turn left at Alexander Dr.

Turn left at Denman St.

Turn right at Nelson Rd. (Continue on Nelson Rd. to Penfield Rd.)

Turn right at Penfield Rd.

Turn right at Holm Rd.

50:00 Turn left at Alder St. (Continue on Alder St, back to A&W.)

Turn right at Discovery mall, back to the A&W.