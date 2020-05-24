Local liquor store raising funds for food bank

On May 30, a portion of sales at JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits will be donated to the food bank

The Campbell River Food Bank will be among the beneficiaries of a local liquor store’s upcoming fundraiser.

JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits will be donating 10 per cent of its proceeds on May 30 to local food banks.

The fundraiser is part of the company’s second annual JAK’s Gives Back campaign. It’s encouraging people to make a difference while they stock up on their favourite summer drinks.

“As a family business we’re deeply connected to the communities we serve, and now more than ever we feel called to give back to those in need – and give gratitude to the selfless food bank staff and volunteers who are keeping shelves stocked at food banks across B.C.,” said Tim Dumas, chief operating officer at JAK’s.

The liquor store is also donating $1 from every bottle of JAK’s gratitude wine sold this month to local food banks.

There are 13 JAK’s locations across B.C. with two in Campbell River. They are located at Timberline Village and Discovery Harbour.

