Shelley Ashley of Econo Ezy Box Storage presents a $3,000 cheque to Campbell River Food Bank Manager Debbie Willis. The local business is challenging others that can to donate to the food bank as well. Image provided

Local business donates $3,000 to Campbell River Food Bank

Econo Ezy Box Storage owner invites others to donate as well if they’re able

A Campbell River storage business that donated to the food bank has issued a challenge for others to do the same, if they’re able.

Campbellton’s Econo Ezy Box Storage donated $3,000 to the Campbell River Food Bank earlier this spring.

The business is encouraging others to donate to the food bank as well.

Owner Ted Arbour wants the challenge to be a gentle push to donate if others are in a position to do so.

RELATED: Campbell River Food Bank’s top 10 grocery needs

“I didn’t want to make it too strong, because some people aren’t in the position to do it,” he said.

It’s not the first time the business has donated to the food bank, but it is the largest amount they’ve contributed.

“We do help them in any way we can,” Arbour said.

With everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Arbour said the people who may normally access the food bank will be affected even more. He’s hoping everyone stays safe during the pandemic.

RELATED: B.C. salmon farmers donate 60,000 pounds of canned salmon to food banks

Food Bank Manager Debbie Willis accepted the donation while honouring physical distancing practices in place around the province.

Campbell River

Canyon View Trail opens but Elk Falls Suspension Bridge remains closed

