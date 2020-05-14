Local business donates $3,000 to Campbell River Food Bank

A Campbell River storage business that donated to the food bank has issued a challenge for others to do the same, if they’re able.
Campbellton’s Econo Ezy Box Storage donated $3,000 to the Campbell River Food Bank earlier this spring.
The business is encouraging others to donate to the food bank as well.
Owner Ted Arbour wants the challenge to be a gentle push to donate if others are in a position to do so.
“I didn’t want to make it too strong, because some people aren’t in the position to do it,” he said.
It’s not the first time the business has donated to the food bank, but it is the largest amount they’ve contributed.
“We do help them in any way we can,” Arbour said.
With everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Arbour said the people who may normally access the food bank will be affected even more. He’s hoping everyone stays safe during the pandemic.
Food Bank Manager Debbie Willis accepted the donation while honouring physical distancing practices in place around the province.
