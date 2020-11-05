Myles Bernard, Employment Transition Grounds & Custodial Assistant graduate, is pictured with a pot of petunias. The program will be offered for the first time in Campbell River in January 2021, offering students there a chance to gain valuable employability skills to work in grounds maintenance, horticulture and custodial work. NIC photo

Myles Bernard, Employment Transition Grounds & Custodial Assistant graduate, is pictured with a pot of petunias. The program will be offered for the first time in Campbell River in January 2021, offering students there a chance to gain valuable employability skills to work in grounds maintenance, horticulture and custodial work. NIC photo

Grounds and custodial training expanding to Campbell River

New specialized training to help students gain essential employability skills and work-related certificates is being offered in

Campbell River for the first time.

NIC’s Employment Transition Grounds & Custodial Assistant program will run in both Campbell River and Port Alberni via blended delivery, starting in January.

The 26-week program provides an opportunity for students with diverse learning needs to gain a foothold in the field of basic grounds maintenance and horticulture, as well as custodial and light cleaning work.

In addition to identifying and learning key skills to access and retain employment, students get to take part in work experience placement where they practice custodial or grounds maintenance duties.

“It’s a program that’s aimed squarely at helping students put a solid floor beneath their feet, to have those core skills to work in the custodial or grounds maintenance sectors,” said Kathy O’Donnell, Chair of NIC’s Department of Accessible Learning.

“The work experience is a key part of the program, as it enables students to apply for work with confidence because they’ve already had a chance to practice the skills,” O’Donnell added.

Upon graduating, students can pursue a range of opportunities, including competitive employment, supported work, volunteer positions or further specific skills training.

Employment opportunities may include hotels and motels, schools, recreation centres, hospitals and health care centres, daycares, seniors care facilities, city and regional parks, golf courses, greenhouses and garden centres.

Myles Bernard, a graduate of the program in Port Alberni, spent his work placement at Arbutus RV and praised the format.

“I was able to work independently, I felt happy and safe and I enjoyed helping,” he said.

In addition to industry-relevant training, students will also be able to access valuable, work-related certificates, including FoodSafe Level 1, WHIMIS, First Aid and Worker Safety.

To learn more and apply for the program, visit www.nic.bc.ca/programs/upgrading-access/access/employment-transition-grounds-custodial-assistant/.

RELATED: NIC Metal Jewellery Program holding virtual info session

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverNIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River’s Child Day celebration goes virtual and expands to two weeks
Next story
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies donation kicks off Christmas Hamper drive

Just Posted

Following MMFN’s decision to restrict access to WFP trucks, hereditary chiefs and environmental advocacy group Sierra BC has expressed its solidarity with the Nation
Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chiefs stand with Gold River-area First Nation in road use battle with logging company

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation restricting highway access to Western Forest Products

An aerial view of Cortes Island’s Seniors Village. Photo by Bill Weaver
Cortes Island affordable housing project rezoning bylaw amendment passed

Project has faced multiple hurdles at SRD

The Seagull Walkway that connects Fisherman’s Wharf with Robert Ostler Park is one of the capital project priorities for 2021. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River sets priorities for 2021 capital plan

City will spend approximately $20 million on capital infrastructure projects next year

Wizard Royce Pritchard and Princess Everley (18 months) play in their homemade cardboard castle as they get ready for the upcoming Virtual Family Fair being put on by the Campbell River Family Network Nov. 16 to 27. Princess Everley’s stuffies have since moved into the edifice. Photo submitted
Campbell River’s Child Day celebration goes virtual and expands to two weeks

‘We’re hoping to replicate what the fair would normally be, minus the noise and the facepainting’

Tim Hortons managers Tom Hergt and Danielle Purcell, Ken Niesen Hamper Chairman, Mike Beston, Grand Knight, and Tim Hortons team members were on hand to present the proceeds of the Campbell River Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies sales to the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Photo contributed.
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies donation kicks off Christmas Hamper drive

Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper drive returns with some COVID-19-related changes

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

Most Read