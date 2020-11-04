NIC Metal Jewellery Program holding virtual info session

Metal Jewellery Design certificate student Elizabeth Messer works on stone setting as part of the Metal Jewellery Design certificate program. Interested students are invited to a virtual information session, Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 6-8:30 p.m. North Island College photo

Prospective students interested in learning to design and create metal jewellery are invited to a virtual information session on NIC’s Metal Jewellery Design certificate program.

The information session is Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 6-8:30 p.m.

The Metal Jewellery Design program has changed to a more condensed format for 2021, running January to June. The program will be offered on-campus in Campbell River with full safety plans and protocols in place for student safety while on campus.

“We are all very excited to welcome our next cohort of students in January,” said Tracey Gibbons, Lead Instructor. “By running the program five days a week we have been able to offer the complete curriculum in six months, from January to June. The revised schedule allows students to build on their techniques from day-to-day and week-to-week and more closely mirrors what it’s like to work as a metalsmith.”

The information session will feature a virtual tour of the studio with Gibbons, and an overview of the program with program coordinator Suzanne Jolly.

“Our program is very unique—there’s no program like ours,” said Gibbons. “We are the only jewellery certificate program that has a Northwest Coast First Nations Art and Engraving course which speaks directly to the importance of understanding and celebrating the cultural heritage of our area. We also have a very diverse instructional team offering a multitude of techniques from basic soldering to production casting and everything else in between.”

Along with learning to design and create, students also learn about the business side of being a jewellery maker.

“We are being very intentional this year about adding more resources for our students to be able to market their art and sell through websites and various social media platforms,” explained Gibbons. “As COVID-19 has changed our work and home life, it is the perfect time to find a self-supporting job that you can do from home.”

The information session is free, but attendees are asked to pre-register. Visit www.nic.bc.ca/metal-jewellery for details.

