At its AGM March 17, Greenways Land Trust paid tribute to late longtime president and founding member Ron Burrell who passed away last. Photo courtesy Eppie Burrell

At its AGM March 17, Greenways Land Trust paid tribute to late longtime president and founding member Ron Burrell who passed away last. Photo courtesy Eppie Burrell

Greenways pays tribute to Ron Burrell

Burrell was president of the group for 12 years

In celebrating their 25th year, Greenways Land Trust had a lot of good to look back on, however last year they also had to say goodbye to one of their own.

During the 25th anniversary Annual General Meeting, the Greenways board took a moment to pay tribute to their long-time president and founding member Ron Burrell.

“This year, we lost one of our guiding lights, Ron Burrell,” said Chuck DeSourcy during the March 17 meeting. “Ron was one of our early presidents, and was instrumental in getting Greenways firmly established as the environmental voice it is.”

Burrell worked as an operational manager at the Campbell River Forest District, but he was also one of the main faces at the Greenways Land Trust table for over half of it’s existence.

Board member Bob Dice said that “by my count (Burrell) was president for the first 12 years. At the same time he was chair of the Beaverlodge Trust Committee and for a short period he was the Rotary president. If he didn’t have enough to do, he ran two successful elections for mayor for both Mayor Nash and Mayor Cornfield. Ron was everywhere involved.”

Burrell’s skills as a facilitator were well used in the early 1990s, when the community was divided around the use of the Beaverlodge Forest Lands.

“His skills were honed when the excrement hit the fan after the city discovered that they were building roads and subdivisions on the Beaverlodge Trust Lands,” Dice said in the meeting. “The newspapers at the time reported an angry divided populace, some like the Friends of the Beaverlodge were for, but powerful interests were against recognizing the legality of the trust lands. Ron was instrumental in diffusing and resolving the situation.”

In more recent years, Burrell was instrumental in starting the work on the Greenways Loop, as well as starting up many of the programs that define the group’s work today.

Dice said that Greenways’ current president Sandra Milligan spoke when Burrell passed away in October, saying at the time that “He inspired me, but he also kicked my ass and said ‘we need to do something about that’, and so we’ve tried, and we tried, and now we keep on trying because he wouldn’t stop trying. For me, he’ll never be gone.”

The city recently announced it was naming a wetland near Jubilee “Burrell’s Bog” and Dice said that Greenways would be working on a “little outdoor education centre for kids” in the Beaverlodge Lands, which will be coming in the next few months.

“Greenways’ mission continues, and Ron has passed the torch to a new generation of inspired people. He’d be very proud of us. His was a life well-lived and he’s an example that is very much missed,” Dice continued. “He meant so much to the community and to our little organization, which is now a bigger organization.”

RELATED: New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

Follow the frog: Greenways Loop signed for Go By Bike event


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-racism workshop helps you shift from being a frozen bystander to an active witness

Just Posted

At its AGM March 17, Greenways Land Trust paid tribute to late longtime president and founding member Ron Burrell who passed away last. Photo courtesy Eppie Burrell
Greenways pays tribute to Ron Burrell

Burrell was president of the group for 12 years

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigate apparent episode of vigilante justice

A suspected episode of vigilante justice sent one man to hospital with… Continue reading

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seized drugs, cash, and weapons during an arrest on March 12, 2021. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seizes drugs, cash, and weapons

Campbell River Street Crimes Unit arrested a 37-year-old Campbell River man for… Continue reading

The construction of the complex being built at 850 Dogwood Street that is expected to cause traffic delays in the area. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Campbell River drivers should expect upcoming traffic delays on Dogwood between 8th and 9th

Construction on 79-unit housing complex at 850 Dogwood will lower speed limit to 30 km/hr

A COVID-19 exposure has been announced by Island Health for Penfield Elementary School on Monday, March 15.
COVID-19 exposure at Penfield Elementary in Campbell River

Island Health is currently undertaking contact tracing, asks people to monitor for symptoms

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Which region is associated with the spring roll? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowedge of all things spring-related

Dorothee Kieser, president of the Vancouver Island Master Gardeners Association and a volunteer at Milner Gardens and Woodland in Qualicum Beach (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Getting your green thumb ready for Vancouver Island’s gardening season

Timely tips from Dorothee Kieser of the Vancouver Island Master Gardeners Association

Protesters in forest-related garb at the Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Vancouver Island residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Most Read