Follow the frog: Greenways Loop signed for Go By Bike event

Buttons with this frog logo, designed by the late Mulidzas–Curtis Wilson, will be available on Oct. 3 between 1 and 3 p.m. at stations along the Greenways Loop. Photo provided

They’re bright, they’re green and they’re encouraging Campbell Riverites to get active.

New, circular signs with an Indigenous-styled frog have been installed on roads and pathways around Campbell River. The signs lead followers along a 28-km loop around town that connects the city’s forests, rivers, ocean and greenways. The route, known as the Greenways Loop, has been in the works for some time. With the installation of the signs, it’s nearly complete. This weekend, to celebrate GoByBike Week, community members are invited to cycle, walk or roll the Greenways Loop. Dress up in green and look for the frog buttons at stations along the route. You can also post a photo to social media with the hashtag #greenwaysloop, or send them to bikeworker@gmail.com for a chance to win a prize. Last year’s loop event saw more than 250 people come out. This year, organizers are encouraging participants to respect physical distancing on the loop. The event is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

bike to work week