Buttons with this frog logo, designed by the late Mulidzas–Curtis Wilson, will be available on Oct. 3 between 1 and 3 p.m. at stations along the Greenways Loop. Photo provided

Follow the frog: Greenways Loop signed for Go By Bike event

On Oct. 3, dress in green and get out on the newly-signed Greenways Loop

They’re bright, they’re green and they’re encouraging Campbell Riverites to get active.

New, circular signs with an Indigenous-styled frog have been installed on roads and pathways around Campbell River. The signs lead followers along a 28-km loop around town that connects the city’s forests, rivers, ocean and greenways. The route, known as the Greenways Loop, has been in the works for some time. With the installation of the signs, it’s nearly complete. This weekend, to celebrate GoByBike Week, community members are invited to cycle, walk or roll the Greenways Loop. Dress up in green and look for the frog buttons at stations along the route. You can also post a photo to social media with the hashtag #greenwaysloop, or send them to bikeworker@gmail.com for a chance to win a prize. Last year’s loop event saw more than 250 people come out. This year, organizers are encouraging participants to respect physical distancing on the loop. The event is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

bike to work week

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Duration of Tour de Rock stop in Chemainus much shorter than usual

Just Posted

Follow the frog: Greenways Loop signed for Go By Bike event

On Oct. 3, dress in green and get out on the newly-signed Greenways Loop

NDP solution to homelessness is to ‘warehouse’ people: BC Liberal leader

Andrew Wilkinson made a campaign stop in Campbell River and was asked about homelessness

Suspected homeless camp fire sends plume of smoke up from Campbell River park

Campbell River firefighters attended Nunns Creek Park to put out a fire… Continue reading

City of Campbell River adopts Housing Needs Report but not the recommendations

‘A report is only as good as the data upon which it is based’

UPDATE: North Island Green Party nomination still to be determined

Moen says all issues should be viewed through environmental lens

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. VOTES 2020: Few solutions offered for ‘out of control’ camping

B.C. Liberals, NDP spend millions as problem keeps growing

Federal child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Parksville pedestrian airlifted to hospital in Vancouver after nighttime collision

Police report man’s injuries were ‘significant’ but not life-threatening

Most Read