Greenways Loop event happens tonight in Campbell River

From left: Susan Roblee, Cathe Wagg, Pauline Bernard, Chantal Rousseau, Jackie Murray, Lois Watson and instructor Sarah Wright enjoy the Greenways Loop as part of a cycling course. Some participants have lived in Campbell River for years and while others recently relocated here and are newly discovering trails and pathways. Photo courtesy Friends of the Greenways Loop

Sarah Wright, owner of Heart Strong Fitness, says she’s amazed at the accomplishments of participants in a cycling course she offered this spring.

The course focused on riding safely and efficiently on roads, the Rotary Seawalk and trails around Campbell River. The end goal of the program was to ride the full Greenways Loop, a 25-km circuit of trails and bike paths that circles the city.

She’s inviting others to join the Fitness Beginner Bike Gang today at 6:30 p.m. at Rotary Beach Park as part of an event promoting the Loop.

“Biking reduces traffic and is a great way to maintain your health and fitness, and it is a great way to get a different view of the amazing landscape our city has to offer,” Wright said in an email. “Biking with others makes it safer and more fun.”

Tonight’s free event is open to everyone. People taking part are encouraged to wear red, to stand out against the green surroundings – a drone will film the event from the sky – to be a part of the Greenways Loop legacy.

People are invited to “walk, run, jog, cycle, skip, yoga, rollerblade, kayak, stroller or chill” along the recreational trail.

