From left: Susan Roblee, Cathe Wagg, Pauline Bernard, Chantal Rousseau, Jackie Murray, Lois Watson and instructor Sarah Wright enjoy the Greenways Loop as part of a cycling course. Some participants have lived in Campbell River for years and while others recently relocated here and are newly discovering trails and pathways. Photo courtesy Friends of the Greenways Loop

Greenways Loop event happens tonight in Campbell River

Public invited to ‘walk, run, jog, cycle, skip, yoga, rollerblade, kayak, stroller or chill’

Sarah Wright, owner of Heart Strong Fitness, says she’s amazed at the accomplishments of participants in a cycling course she offered this spring.

The course focused on riding safely and efficiently on roads, the Rotary Seawalk and trails around Campbell River. The end goal of the program was to ride the full Greenways Loop, a 25-km circuit of trails and bike paths that circles the city.

She’s inviting others to join the Fitness Beginner Bike Gang today at 6:30 p.m. at Rotary Beach Park as part of an event promoting the Loop.

“Biking reduces traffic and is a great way to maintain your health and fitness, and it is a great way to get a different view of the amazing landscape our city has to offer,” Wright said in an email. “Biking with others makes it safer and more fun.”

READ MORE: Cyclists to boost Greenways Loop with June 21 event in Campbell River

READ MORE: Campbell River-based artist designs logo for Greenways Loop

READ MORE: Cycle tourist enjoys the Greenways Loop in Campbell River

Tonight’s free event is open to everyone. People taking part are encouraged to wear red, to stand out against the green surroundings – a drone will film the event from the sky – to be a part of the Greenways Loop legacy.

People are invited to “walk, run, jog, cycle, skip, yoga, rollerblade, kayak, stroller or chill” along the recreational trail.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Get active at Campbell River’s Robron Athletic Park

Just Posted

‘Indigenizing Canada House feels pretty good!’ Campbell River-based artist’s work featured in London, England

Solo exhibition by Sonny Assu opens on Indigenous Peoples Day

Campbell River imposes total fire ban – includes campfires and beach fires

With hot dry conditions and high fire risk, the City of Campbell… Continue reading

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for Campbell River residents

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

Greenways Loop event happens tonight in Campbell River

Public invited to ‘walk, run, jog, cycle, skip, yoga, rollerblade, kayak, stroller or chill’

Chinook fishery not ‘closed’ in area is message from guides

Conservative MP Calkins comes to Campbell River hear fishing stakeholders’ concerns

Raptors’ Marc Gasol felt ‘like a rockstar’ after parade in Toronto

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade

Woman dead, two in hospital after morning apartment fire in Saanich

Residents were evacuated shortly after 4 a.m. Friday

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Most Read