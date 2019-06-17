Cycle tourist enjoys the Greenways Loop in Campbell River

Event celebrating the Greenways Loop happening on Friday

Montreal-based cycle tourist Boban Chaldovich is pictured at the start of the ERT moments before departing on a trip from Campbell River to Vancouver via Powell River on Monday.

The ERT trail is part of the Greenways Loop, a 25-km circuit of trails and bike paths that circles Campbell River.

Promoters of the Greenways Loop are inviting community members to meet at Rotary Beach on the Seawalk at 6:30 p.m. on June 21, the longest day of the year, to travel along the loop in whole or in part.

READ MORE: Cyclists to boost Greenways Loop with June 21 event in Campbell River

READ MORE: Campbell River-based artist designs logo for Greenways Loop

Participants are invited to “walk, run, jog, cycle, skip, yoga, rollerblade, kayak, stroller or chill” along the recreational trail.

People taking part are asked to dress in red, to stand out against the green surroundings, as a drone films the event from the sky.

