Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island

Mounted turkey vulture at the Wild Cortes exhibit. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

READ MORE: Cortes Community Radio appeals for funds following transmission failure

Strict regulations mean that animals like raptors must be found dead, she explained, though hunters can mount the heads of animals like deer.

When a carcass is found in good condition, the government must be notified before it issues a permit for the remains to be stuffed.

“You’ve gotta have papers with you,” she said.

She mostly works on birds and smaller animals, lacking storage space for larger animals. Working on huge creatures like moose is also physically demanding.

“Yes, I have done moose. No, I don’t want to ever do another moose, thank you,” she said. “I don’t have the strength. I have too many health issues to do that.”

I recently visited the Cortes Wild exhibit, which features dozens of animals stuffed by veteran taxidermist Laurel Bohart. The Cortes Island resident told me she learned the craft as a young child of missionaries in Nigeria. More to come. pic.twitter.com/bsuMWToiON — David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) August 21, 2019

Children are fascinated by the stuffed creatures, said Bohart, who has demonstrated the taxidermy process at Cortes Island School. She is also holding demonstrations on Saturdays at the Wild Cortes gallery.

“I worked on a shrew and a mouse last week,” she said.

Kids are allowed to touch most of the mammals, but not the birds, since oils on human hands can damage feathers.

The exhibit is a good jumping-off point for nature hikes, since it gives people an opportunity to see stuffed specimens of animals they’re trying to identify in the wild, says Lynne Jordan, president of the Cortes Island Museum and Archive Society.

The array of animals was formerly housed at the main museum, located at Mansons Landing. When they were placed in storage, visitors often inquired about the collection, so Jordan went looking for grant money and a permanent home for the birds and beasts.

The exhibit eventually found a home in a former school at nearby Linnaea Farm, an organic farm geared towards ecological land stewardship and education. The Wild Cortes exhibit was installed as a permanent satellite gallery in April 2018.