Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island

Mounted skins of a turkey vulture, a barred owl and a river otter are among the dozens of animals featured at an exhibit on Cortes Island.
Wild Cortes showcases the work of Laurel Bohart, a veteran taxidermist who says she has worked on “many hundreds” if not thousands of animals.
She started learning about the craft in Nigeria, where her parents were medical missionaries in the 1960s and 1970s amid civil war.
Another family of missionaries was involved in hunting and “they taught me how to skin my first bird when I was 11,” Bohart said in an interview. She learned to hunt and began to collect birds.
|A mounted barred owl appears to keep watch over the Wild Cortes exhibit. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Bohart learned more about the craft from her grandfather, who lived in Ladysmith. He managed an Overwaitea grocery store and also practised taxidermy.
Over the years, she obtained a master’s degree in museum science at Texas Tech University and opened a taxidermy business with her first husband in Duncan.
Many of her “study skins” – unmounted skins used in scientific studies – can be found at the natural history museum at Vancouver Island University, where she studied in the 1970s when it was known as Malaspina College.
“We did shrews, bats, mice, rats, just about everything,” she said.
Bohart, who lives in Squirrel Cove, said that Wild Cortes probably contains upwards of 80 of her mounted works, along with perhaps 30 or 40 study skins.
|Mounted turkey vulture at the Wild Cortes exhibit. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Strict regulations mean that animals like raptors must be found dead, she explained, though hunters can mount the heads of animals like deer.
When a carcass is found in good condition, the government must be notified before it issues a permit for the remains to be stuffed.
She mostly works on birds and smaller animals, lacking storage space for larger animals. Working on huge creatures like moose is also physically demanding.
“Yes, I have done moose. No, I don’t want to ever do another moose, thank you,” she said.
I recently visited the Cortes Wild exhibit, which features dozens of animals stuffed by veteran taxidermist Laurel Bohart. The Cortes Island resident told me she learned the craft as a young child of missionaries in Nigeria. More to come. pic.twitter.com/bsuMWToiON
— David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) August 21, 2019
Children are fascinated by the stuffed creatures, said Bohart, who has demonstrated the taxidermy process at Cortes Island School. She is also holding demonstrations on Saturdays at the Wild Cortes gallery.
Kids are allowed to touch most of the mammals, but not the birds, since oils on human hands can damage feathers.
The exhibit is a good jumping-off point for nature hikes, since it gives people an opportunity to see stuffed specimens of animals they’re trying to identify in the wild, says Lynne Jordan, president of the Cortes Island Museum and Archive Society.
The array of animals was formerly housed at the main museum, located at Mansons Landing. When they were placed in storage, visitors often inquired about the collection, so Jordan went looking for grant money and a permanent home for the birds and beasts.
The exhibit eventually found a home in a former school at nearby Linnaea Farm, an organic farm geared towards ecological land stewardship and education. The Wild Cortes exhibit was installed as a permanent satellite gallery in April 2018.
|Wild Cortes is located at the Linnaea Farm on Cortes Island. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
The volunteer-run Wild Cortes exhibit is one of several educational initiatives at the site. It’s linked to the Children’s Forest Trust, an effort to preserve lands adjacent to Carrington Bay Regional Park, also on Cortes Island. Jordan said locals are trying to raise funds to buy the land from Island Timberlands, a forestry company.
As for Bohart, she said she’s driven to continue her work out of a love for taxidermy and sheer curiosity.
“When I find a perfect specimen, I’m totally overjoyed,” she said. “I know I’m weird.”
To learn more, visit cortesmuseum.com.
Just Posted
Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island
Dozens of mounted animals on display at Wild Cortes
Stranded hikers rescued by helicopter on Mt. Schoen
Campbell River Search and Rescue used hoist operation to rescue trio
Fire chief urges residents to check smoke detectors following structure fires in Campbell River
Smoke alarms failed in three incidents, including fire that destroyed second storey of home: Doherty
Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River
James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats
Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ in North Campbell River
Business owner thanks fire department for quick response
New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert
Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’
B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters
Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths
Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline
Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022
Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.
The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches
B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living
Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says
Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60M Lotto Max jackpot
Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded
Island manslaughter suspect found not guilty in Supreme Court
Court accepts accused’s argument of self-defence for 2017 incident in Courtenay
Most Read
-
Fire chief urges residents to check smoke detectors following structure fires in Campbell River
Smoke alarms failed in three incidents, including fire that destroyed second storey of home: Doherty
-
Stranded hikers rescued by helicopter on Mt. Schoen
Campbell River Search and Rescue used hoist operation to rescue trio
-
Island manslaughter suspect found not guilty in Supreme Court
Court accepts accused’s argument of self-defence for 2017 incident in Courtenay
-
Very disappointed with glaring Campbell River pump track error
RE: Campbell River’s new pump track gets rave reviews August 10, 2019…
-
Spectators encouraged to get creative for annual cruise
North Island Cruises will award prizes to their favourite sidewalk display
-
Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River
James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats
-
66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll
Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces