Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

BC Ferries will be adding sailings for a number of routes, including Quadra Island and Cortes Island, starting as of April 1.

The announcement from earlier this year is part of the contract with the Province to increase service levels, according to a BC Ferries news release.

In February, the provincial government announced it is contracting BC Ferries to increase service on 10 ferry routes in order to add 2,700 round trip sailings for people living in coastal communities.

The upgrades include Route 23 from Campbell River to Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island and Route 24 from Quadra’s Heriot Bay to Whaletown on Cortes Island.

Other routes affected include Crofton – Vesuvius; Earls Cove – Saltery Bay; Horseshoe Bay – Bowen Island; Port Hardy – Mid-Coast – Prince Rupert; Haida Gwaii – Prince Rupert; Powell River – Texada Island; and Nanaimo Harbour – Gabriola Island.

The province had also contracted service increases on the Alliford Bay –Skidegate route and for summer service on the Port Hardy – Prince Rupert route. For the Alliford Bay – Skidegate route, the increase to the schedule requires another full crew each day and will change from a 12-hour per day to a 16-hour per day operation. The company has begun the process to recruit and relocate staff, and will keep the local ferry advisory committee advised when the additional service will begin.

On the Inside Passage route between Port Hardy – Prince Rupert, vessel refit and recruitment plans prevent the addition of more service at the start of this summer. BC Ferries is investigating the feasibility of extending the summer schedule into the fall of this year. Even more service has been added to the route for next year.

The schedule on the Crofton – Vesuvius route will be increased beginning April 1, 2019 with early Friday and Saturday sailings added. Further increases will go into effect on May 1, 2019, as operators that ship dangerous goods adjust their delivery schedules. For full schedule details on all routes, visit bcferries.com.