Embark on your Quest 4 CF

From left: Will Black, James Wood and Charlie Wood – whose mom Kim has cystic fibrosis (CF) – are gearing up to do the Quest 4 CF. Charlie would like to see a cure for CF so his Mom wouldn’t need to spend so much time on treatments and have more time for him. Photo contributed

Quest 4 CF is a family-friendly event taking place in and around Campbell River on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Questers will venture out in their vehicles to solve clues and collect goodies along the way. There will be a treasure chest along the route which will include a chance to win some great prizes.

On their quest, participants will stop at local businesses and landmarks to find clues and solve kid-friendly puzzles. All funds raised will go toward helping the fight against cystic fibrosis. Wear your costume, celebrate Halloween, and have fun in a way that keeps everyone safe from COVID-19 exposure.

Cystic Fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease impacting Canadian children and young adults. It is a multi-system progressive disease that involves mainly the lungs and digestive system. Currently, there is no cure.

Registration for the event is $60 per team which includes many goodies collected along the way and the opportunity to win some great prizes. The deadline for registration is Oct. 12. There will be a limit on the number of vehicles that can participate so register early!

Team members can be of any age and the number in a team can be up to as many as can travel with seatbelts in the vehicle.

Participant health and safety is a top priority. All COVID-19 safety measures will be adhered to.

To register visit: https://quest4cf.crowdchange.net

RELATED: CF Walk participants separate but united in fight against the disease

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River