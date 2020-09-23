Embark on your Quest 4 CF

Quest 4 CF is a family-friendly event taking place in and around Campbell River on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Questers will venture out in their vehicles to solve clues and collect goodies along the way. There will be a treasure chest along the route which will include a chance to win some great prizes.
On their quest, participants will stop at local businesses and landmarks to find clues and solve kid-friendly puzzles. All funds raised will go toward helping the fight against cystic fibrosis. Wear your costume, celebrate Halloween, and have fun in a way that keeps everyone safe from COVID-19 exposure.
Cystic Fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease impacting Canadian children and young adults. It is a multi-system progressive disease that involves mainly the lungs and digestive system. Currently, there is no cure.
Registration for the event is $60 per team which includes many goodies collected along the way and the opportunity to win some great prizes. The deadline for registration is Oct. 12. There will be a limit on the number of vehicles that can participate so register early!
Team members can be of any age and the number in a team can be up to as many as can travel with seatbelts in the vehicle.
Participant health and safety is a top priority. All COVID-19 safety measures will be adhered to.
To register visit: https://quest4cf.crowdchange.net
