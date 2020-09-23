From left: Will Black, James Wood and Charlie Wood – whose mom Kim has cystic fibrosis (CF) – are gearing up to do the Quest 4 CF. Charlie would like to see a cure for CF so his Mom wouldn’t need to spend so much time on treatments and have more time for him. Photo contributed

Embark on your Quest 4 CF

And raise funds to help fight cystic fibrosis

Quest 4 CF is a family-friendly event taking place in and around Campbell River on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Questers will venture out in their vehicles to solve clues and collect goodies along the way. There will be a treasure chest along the route which will include a chance to win some great prizes.

On their quest, participants will stop at local businesses and landmarks to find clues and solve kid-friendly puzzles. All funds raised will go toward helping the fight against cystic fibrosis. Wear your costume, celebrate Halloween, and have fun in a way that keeps everyone safe from COVID-19 exposure.

Cystic Fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease impacting Canadian children and young adults. It is a multi-system progressive disease that involves mainly the lungs and digestive system. Currently, there is no cure.

Registration for the event is $60 per team which includes many goodies collected along the way and the opportunity to win some great prizes. The deadline for registration is Oct. 12. There will be a limit on the number of vehicles that can participate so register early!

Team members can be of any age and the number in a team can be up to as many as can travel with seatbelts in the vehicle.

Participant health and safety is a top priority. All COVID-19 safety measures will be adhered to.

To register visit: https://quest4cf.crowdchange.net

RELATED: CF Walk participants separate but united in fight against the disease

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of apples

Just Posted

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

League awaiting final approval from local health authorities and viaSport

Embark on your Quest 4 CF

And raise funds to help fight cystic fibrosis

Teaching the teachers: Campbell River School District investing in student success

District hires 11 new teacher coordinators

First fall storm approaching Campbell River

The area is under a special weather statement for expected wind and rain

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Heiltsuk First Nation calling on DFO to close fish farms, citing wild salmon extinction risk

Wild salmon returns have broken low records, have many concerned about future of wild fish

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Most Read