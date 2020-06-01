Theodore and Morgan Hargrave participated in the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 31. Moving to an online format allowed people from all over Canada to take part in the event by participating in their own time and their own way. Photo by Jo-Ann Wallis

CF Walk participants separate but united in fight against the disease

Thirty-five people in Campbell River participated in the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 31.

Participants walked, ran and biked in an effort to raise awareness and encourage people to sponsor them by donating funds.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter president Jo-Ann Wallis said, “although we missed seeing everyone and walking together as a group, we felt connected by our common goal of fighting cystic fibrosis.”

Kim Wood, who has cystic fibrosis thanked everyone on social media. She said, “I feel very supported and grateful to the community – especially in this time of the COVID virus when so many people are struggling, yet people have given what so much.”

The local chapter so far has raised close to $13,000. Cystic Fibrosis Canada raised over $1.5 million, exceeding their goal. Donations are still coming in and people can still contribute by going to: https://www.cysticfibrosis.ca/walk/2020/. Look for the Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter and donate.

RELATED: Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic, Dinner and Auction cancelled

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Maisie and Elliot Cockburn participated in the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 31. Moving to an online format allowed people from all over Canada to take part in the event by participating in their own time and their own way. Photo by Jo-Ann Wallis

Previous story
COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Just Posted

Some students return to Campbell River public schools this week

The return is part-time and voluntary

CF Walk participants separate but united in fight against the disease

Thirty-five people in Campbell River participated in the Walk to Make Cystic… Continue reading

Campbell River Board of Education approves $72-million budget

Trustees pleased budget aligns with board’s new strategic plan

NIC leads province in transition to online biology labs

North Island College (NIC) biology faculty are among the first in the… Continue reading

Like father, like son: second generation hockey player joins Campbell River Storm

Wyatt Murray’s father, Ben Murray, played for the team in late 90s

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Bylaw officer visit with threats of a fine mean parade trucks taken off the road

Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

VIRL will offer the service on a branch-by-branch basis

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School pioneers thermal imaging in school reopening

Private school is first in B.C. to use new tech post-COVID-19

Most Read