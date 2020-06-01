CF Walk participants separate but united in fight against the disease

Theodore and Morgan Hargrave participated in the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 31. Moving to an online format allowed people from all over Canada to take part in the event by participating in their own time and their own way. Photo by Jo-Ann Wallis

Thirty-five people in Campbell River participated in the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 31.

Participants walked, ran and biked in an effort to raise awareness and encourage people to sponsor them by donating funds.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter president Jo-Ann Wallis said, “although we missed seeing everyone and walking together as a group, we felt connected by our common goal of fighting cystic fibrosis.”

Kim Wood, who has cystic fibrosis thanked everyone on social media. She said, “I feel very supported and grateful to the community – especially in this time of the COVID virus when so many people are struggling, yet people have given what so much.”

The local chapter so far has raised close to $13,000. Cystic Fibrosis Canada raised over $1.5 million, exceeding their goal. Donations are still coming in and people can still contribute by going to: https://www.cysticfibrosis.ca/walk/2020/. Look for the Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter and donate.

