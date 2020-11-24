Drop off donations at Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot in Tyee Plaza

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund donation office located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet store is serving a dual purpose this year.
As well as accepting donations of money, new gifts and non-perishable food, it is also one of the two locations where the application forms to receive a hamper may be found. The office is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in November and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in December. Hamper delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 19. The phone number at the office is 250-914-3716 if you require more information.
Monetary donations to the Hamper Fund may also be made online by visiting www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund .
