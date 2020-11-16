Christmas Hamper Fund 2020 accepting application forms and online donations

Michal Marzec and Vicky McNeil from Ocean Pacific Marine Store & Boatyard present Mike Beston, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus with a cheque for $1360 during the 2019 Hamper drive. The donation was raised by the employees of Ocean Pacific Marine to help support the CR Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Photo contributed

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund Office for 2020 is in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet store at 1135 Shoppers Row. The office is open Monday to Saturday in November from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and in December from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Application forms to receive a hamper may be picked up at the Hamper Fund office during the hours indicated above as well as at the Campbell River Food Bank on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during its opening hours.

Donations of money, non-perishable food items, gifts for seniors and new toys for children may be brought to this office.

Monetary donations may also be made online this year by visiting the hamper fund website at www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund. A link there will bring you to the secure CanadaHelps.org website.

RELATED: Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies donation kicks off Christmas Hamper drive

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations