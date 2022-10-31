Downtown Campbell River gets spooky for Halloween

Things were looking spooky downtown Campbell River on Oct. 31.

Starting at 3 p.m., Halloween was officially on in Campbell River, as kids and their parents congregated downtown to do some trick or treating at local businesses.

One of the stops was the Library, which instead of candy was handing out books to young folks who came in costume.

The annual event is put on by the Campbell River Literacy Association, and before 3:30 there were already close to 100 kids who went away with some new reading material.

Later there were prizes for best costumes, followed by games and prizes at the Campbell River Community Centre. The Strathcona Gardens also got in on the fun, with drive-by or walk-up treat bags by donation.

RELATED: Let your jack-o-lanterns come to a smashing end on Nov. 5



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River