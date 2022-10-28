Let your jack-o-lanterns come to a smashing end on Nov. 5

Jamie Willis drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

On the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 5 there is going to be quite a mess made of the parking lot at the Strathcona Gardens.

That’s because in the morning, the Campbell River Professional Firefighters Association is going to be smashing used pumpkins to raise money for the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

For a cash donation, fire fighters will drop pumpkins from the 100-foot tower truck, after which they tend to smash spectacularly on the parking lot below.

The clean up is done by Upland Contracting, which takes the leftovers to the Comox Strathcona Waste Management composting facility in Cumberland.

Last year over 500 pumpkins met their demise this way.

The event will be at Strathcona Gardens starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5. People are asked to remove all inorganic material — like stickers, glue, glitter, candles etc. — to make sure the compost is not contaminated.

