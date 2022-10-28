Jamie Willis drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Jamie Willis drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Let your jack-o-lanterns come to a smashing end on Nov. 5

Campbell River firefighters raising money for burn fund

On the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 5 there is going to be quite a mess made of the parking lot at the Strathcona Gardens.

That’s because in the morning, the Campbell River Professional Firefighters Association is going to be smashing used pumpkins to raise money for the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

For a cash donation, fire fighters will drop pumpkins from the 100-foot tower truck, after which they tend to smash spectacularly on the parking lot below.

The clean up is done by Upland Contracting, which takes the leftovers to the Comox Strathcona Waste Management composting facility in Cumberland.

Last year over 500 pumpkins met their demise this way.

The event will be at Strathcona Gardens starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5. People are asked to remove all inorganic material — like stickers, glue, glitter, candles etc. — to make sure the compost is not contaminated.

RELATED: Annual pumpkin smash coming back to Campbell River

PHOTOS: Oh my ‘gourd’


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityHalloween

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2021 B.C. military base blast blamed on punctured gas line
Next story
Climate Migration: Alaska village resists despite threats

Just Posted

This map shows where people identified as being religious or not religious. Greener portions of the map denote more people saying they are not religious. Photo courtesy CensusMapper
Nearly two thirds of Campbell Riverites identify as non-religious — census

Jamie Willis drops a pumpkin during the Campbell River Firefighters annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser on Nov. 3, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Let your jack-o-lanterns come to a smashing end on Nov. 5

Artist Cecil Dawson (left) with Museum Curator Beth Boyce at the opening of Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap at the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Museum, exhibitor recognized for impact on reconciliation, inclusiveness, social justice and other causes

Pumpkins were created by the Campbell River arts council, and the Crowsnest art consortium (Photo: Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror)
VIDEO: “Pumpkins for Polio” returns in person after COVID hiatus