City of Campbell River issues reminder to stay safe when congregating at popular cooldown locations

With hot summer weather in the forecast, people are beginning to spend time in Campbell River’s most popular locations for keeping cool.

In particular, McIvor Lake and the Splash Park are becoming increasingly crowded, and the city is issuing a reminder for everyone to keep a two-metre distance from people who are not members of their household – to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As more people expand activities outside their homes, increase contact with other people, and travel, it’s recommended people follow all public health directions to keep communities safe and healthy, a city press release says.

Recent increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia indicate that no community is immune, and we must all act to prevent the spread of this virus.

Wherever you are, and whatever you’re doing this summer, the city asks you to keep public health and safety top of mind.

Do your part by:

  • handwashing
  • keeping your distance from people who aren’t part of your household
  • wearing a mask if you can’t maintain that recommended two-metre distance
  • keeping your social bubble small, and activities safe.

NIC online marine training accessed by mariners across the country

