City of Campbell River recreation goes outside

The City of Campbell River’s recreation department will be offering some outdoor classes starting this week. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The City of Campbell River is taking fitness opportunities outdoors. The City’s recreation department will be offering some fitness classes outside, with limited access and new safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.

“In line with the province’s restart plan, and as part of gradually, carefully re-opening facilities and resuming services where it’s safe to do so, we’re looking forward to seeing people in person again for fitness classes,” said Mary Fast, City of Campbell River fitness supervisor.

RELATED: Campbell River Sportsplex slowly re-opens with limited access to weight room

There are two classes on the schedule so far for this week: an ABTS Class on Tuesday, June 30 at 9 a.m. and a Pump It Up class on Thursday, July 2 at 9 a.m. Both are being held at Willow Point Park.

Participants will be required to book a space in advance and can do so online at campbellriver.ca/online-registration.

RELATED: Fitness Pods to open in Strathcona Gardens next week

“We know that keeping healthy is important generally, and especially as people cope with all the changes in our lives right now,” said Fast. “We’re welcoming people back to classes structured around guidelines and recommendations from provincial authorities, including the BC Recreation and Parks Association and WorkSafeBC.”

RELATED: Campbell River karate instructor takes lessons outside the dojo

The weight room at the City of Campbell River-operated Sportsplex opened with limited access earlier this month. The City said it will continue to offer online classes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River