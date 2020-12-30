Campbellton residents acknowledged for their benefit to community

From left are CNA project coordinator Morgan Ostler, Paulette and Raymond Lavoie and CNA project coordinator Kim Barry when the Lavoies received their certification. Photo supplied by CNA. The Lavoie home in summertime, sporting summer flower baskets. Photo supplied by CNA. The Lavoies stepped up their yard decor for Halloween. Photo supplied by CNA.

Two Campbellton residents were celebrated in December for their positive impact on the community through their seasonal decorations.

Paulette and Raymond Lavoie were the first people recognized by the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA)’s Neighbour Appreciation Project. The goal of the project is to recognize community members and show appreciation several times per year based on community nominations. The Lavoies were chosen because of the time and energy that they put into their beautiful garden and amazing seasonal decorations. Although they’ve only called Campbellton home for a few years, the CNA says they’ve “certainly made a positive impact.”

“Anyone who travels by Raymond and Paulette’s property can’t help but smile,” said project coordinator Morgan Ostler. “Their overflowing flower baskets, unbelievable Halloween decorations, and Christmas Candy Cane house are so wonderful.”

The CNA presented the pair with a certificate of appreciation and a gift card from a Campbellton business just in time for the holidays.

“The work that Paulette and Raymond put into their property throughout the year brightens many people’s days,” added project coordinator Kim Barry. “And their efforts undoubtedly go a long way to inspiring a great sense of neighbourhood pride, moving others to find a way to make a difference too. We just had to thank them.”

“Campbellton is full of caring people whose acts of kindness, community volunteerism, and neighbourhood pride make a positive impact on the area. We definitely want to actively celebrate that going forward,” the project coordinators said.

To nominate residents or businesses for recognition, people are asked to contact the CNA through their website, on social media or by phone at 250-830-4938.

RELATED: Campbellton … A River Runs Through

Campbellton beautification funding reconsidered, re-budgeted by city for 2020



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommunity