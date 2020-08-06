The Campbellton Bear is the Campbellton neighbourhood’s new logo and reflects a concerted effort to transform the oldest, most historic district of Campbell River. Campbellton Neighbourhood Association graphic

Campbellton … A River Runs Through

Campbell River neighbourhood celebrates ongoing revitalization

By Morgan Ostler and Mary Ruth Snyder

Who knew? Scrub bush, cottages and industrial buildings shroud the view.

The Campbell River is one of the province’s most celebrated waterways. It surges past this small community of Campbellton — all but unseen by passersby.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of local enthusiastic residents and business owners, Campbellton’s star is rising. It has taken 10 years of scrubbing sidewalks, grooming foliage and planting flower boxes to arrive at this point. The Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) was formed before any real attention was paid to the transformation underway. The association members fully realized the historic importance of the river and its position in the development of the regional area.

More than 100 years ago Campbellton was the centre of a rough little community teeming with industrial activity. Today’s CNA members are a truly visionary group led by Brian Shaw.

The vision began in 2013 when the CNA began a collaboration with a geography class from Vancouver Island University. This led to the CNA receiving invaluable professional guidance that saw the development of a far-reaching plan. It included beautification of streets, enhancement of byways, trail building and maintenance, the improvement of three viewpoint platforms providing access to the river, as well as creation of village signage and way-finding. Many of these projects are either completed or well underway. The City of Campbell River has demonstrated their support of the CNA’s initiatives with funding for the various projects.

In addition, the approach to Campbellton via the Inland Island Highway was to be the focal point. In the coming weeks, the foundation will be laid for the new entrance feature — a mounted de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver floatplane — a symbol of aviation’s importance in the early history of the community. Private funding is covering the costs of the aircraft’s construction and installation.

This renewed energy and momentum throughout Campbellton has led to a new logo — The Campbellton Bear — that will be utilized on all of the new welcome signage and way-finding. All of these efforts are leading to a welcoming atmosphere enhancing the Campbellton experience for businesses, shoppers, outdoor adventurers and the residents.

We look forward to your visit and stay tuned for the next developments!

Morgan Ostler is a former city councillor and member of the Campbellton Neighborhood Association and Mary Ruth Snyder is executive director of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Special Olmypics Campbell River first nonprofit to benefit from golf course giving back

Just Posted

What does the nearly $10 million RCMP contract get the people of Campbell River?

Despite discussion around police funding, response techniques and use of force, the… Continue reading

Campbellton … A River Runs Through

Campbell River neighbourhood celebrates ongoing revitalization

Over 90 Campbell Riverites cycling to raise funds for kids cancer research

Cyclists will be raising funds until end of August

Special Olmypics Campbell River first nonprofit to benefit from golf course giving back

Fifteen per cent of proceeds earned by Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 8 to be donated

A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls

Walco Industries is the only firm on Vancouver Island to use specialized robots for hydro-demolition

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Most Read