VIDEO AND SLIDESHOW: Campbell River’s Chalkfest chalks it up to creativity

The ever-popular Chalk Art Festival – also known as Chalkfest – happened in downtown Campbell River Wednesday.

Teams of families, individuals, local businesses and non-profit organizations were out creating original works of art right on the street itself on Shopper’s Row. There were prizes available in various categories. Each team was assigned one of the 3’ x 3’ spaces on the street in which to create their art.

Here’s the list of categories and winners:

Community Group – CR Green Team

Adult Professional – Samantha Bishop

Adult Professional Runner up – Zaira Greenlaw

Adult Amateur – Jill Paris-Rody

Adult Amateur Runner up – Dana Downey

Youth – Rebecca Canadien

Youth Runner Up – Anja Smith

Child – Zuri Hendrickson

Child Runner Up – Jaxon Skene

Family – Kassandra Walkus & family

Family Runner up – Laura Mudge & son Linden

