VIDEO AND SLIDESHOW: Campbell River’s Chalkfest chalks it up to creativity

Lots of great artworks were created during the Chalk Art Festival on SHopper’s Row on Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Chalk Art Festival judges Colleen Evans (left) and Michele Babchuck scrutinize the works of chalk art on Shopper’s Row Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Patrons of the Arts team member Heather Hughson puts some finishing touches on their piece. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The Museum at Campbell River’s team had, not surprisingly, a historical theme. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
There was no shortage of talent on display at the Chalk Art Festival in downtown Campbell River Wednesday evening. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The ever-popular Chalk Art Festival – also known as Chalkfest – happened in downtown Campbell River Wednesday.

Teams of families, individuals, local businesses and non-profit organizations were out creating original works of art right on the street itself on Shopper’s Row. There were prizes available in various categories. Each team was assigned one of the 3’ x 3’ spaces on the street in which to create their art.

Here’s the list of categories and winners:

Community Group – CR Green Team

Adult Professional – Samantha Bishop

Adult Professional Runner up – Zaira Greenlaw

Adult Amateur – Jill Paris-Rody

Adult Amateur Runner up – Dana Downey

Youth – Rebecca Canadien

Youth Runner Up – Anja Smith

Child – Zuri Hendrickson

Child Runner Up – Jaxon Skene

Family – Kassandra Walkus & family

Family Runner up – Laura Mudge & son Linden

