VIDEO AND SLIDESHOW: Campbell River’s Chalkfest chalks it up to creativity

The ever-popular Chalk Art Festival – also known as Chalkfest – happened in downtown Campbell River Wednesday.
Teams of families, individuals, local businesses and non-profit organizations were out creating original works of art right on the street itself on Shopper’s Row. There were prizes available in various categories. Each team was assigned one of the 3’ x 3’ spaces on the street in which to create their art.
Here’s the list of categories and winners:
Community Group – CR Green Team
Adult Professional – Samantha Bishop
Adult Professional Runner up – Zaira Greenlaw
Adult Amateur – Jill Paris-Rody
Adult Amateur Runner up – Dana Downey
Youth – Rebecca Canadien
Youth Runner Up – Anja Smith
Child – Zuri Hendrickson
Child Runner Up – Jaxon Skene
Family – Kassandra Walkus & family
Family Runner up – Laura Mudge & son Linden
RELATED: Gooding defends Art Battle title
@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter