Kate Drexler competes in the Campbell River Live Streets Art Battle on Shopper’s Row in front of the Tidemark Theatre on Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Artists ‘battle’ it out in Campbell River’s downtown

The excitement of Art Battle hit Campbell River’s streets Wednesday night as part of the CR Live Streets series of events.

Art Battlle pits the rgions best artists in three fast-paced rounds for audience votes to determine one champion. This event provides a unique opportunity to watch, learn, and support a mix of professional and emerging artists showcasing their talents under tight time limits that push them outside their comfort zones.

A big crowd was on hand to enjoy the creativity as well as the food and refreshments.

Shane Bradley Bonneau and Skye Skagfeld compete in the Live Streets Art Battle in Campbell River Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Nanci Cook competes in the Campbell River Live Streets Art Battle in downtown Campbell River in front of the Tidemark Theatre Wednesday night. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

