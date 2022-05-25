Campbell River’s Canada Day fireworks display set to be a blast

Carol Chapman is ready to explode with excitement when talking about the fireworks display planned for July 1 in Campbell River.

The Canada Day committee chair was at Quality Foods on Tuesday morning to announce a partnership with the City of Campbell River, We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum First Nations, as well as Quality Foods to put on the best light show the city has seen.

Chapman and Ian Baikie have been volunteered for Canada Day events in Campbell River for 25 years, and Quality Foods has been sponsoring the events for 20 years. This year, Chapman said she reached out to local First Nations to be a part of the festivities too.

“We are doing a fireworks display like no other in Canada,” Chapman said, noting it will honour the Kamloops 215.

“Our fireworks provider got a hold of me last night and said he was able to source orange fireworks,” she added.

“And it’s going to be done to First Nations music.”

The Canada Day celebrations have been one of the keystone events in the the city, and this year, they are going to be bigger and better than ever, Chapman insisted.

“We are back with a vengeance. We have an amazing team of volunteers that have worked tirelessly on this to bring a free celebration of true patriot love,” she said.

“It is about the people of Canada, and our lands, and our waters, and our wildlife and our communities,” Chapman continued. “And that’s what we’re going to celebrate on Canada Day with amazing new partners, so we’re pretty excited.”



