Quality Foods manager Rob Kerr (left), Linda Nagle and Mayor Andy Adams from the City of Campbell River, Canada Committee chair Carol Chapman and MP Rachel Blaney mark Monday’s announcement in front of city hall of support for 2019 Canada Day celebrations. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

City of Campbell River, Quality Foods team up as Canada Day fireworks sponsors

Each donating $40,000 for the finale of a busy day’s celebration throughout the city

Once again, Quality Foods and the City of Campbell River are joining forces to give Campbell River the biggest fireworks celebration yet on Canada Day.

Quality Foods started donating for the fireworks celebrations 13 years ago, with the city joining in the following year. This year, each signed a memorandum of understanding to each contribute $20,000.

“We turned it into the biggest party on the Island,” says Canada Committee chair Carol Chapman. “If you don’t think big, it’s not going to happen.”

Chapman joined Mayor Andy Adams and Quality Foods manager Rob Kerr in front of city hall Monday morning to mark the occasion. Also on hand were Linda Nagle, also from the City and is its liaison with the event committee, and MP Rachel Blaney, as Canadian Heritage will be providing $7,000 for event staging on Canada Day. The MP gave an eager endorsement to the local fireworks and celebrations.

“I swear it’s one of the best in Canada,” Blaney said.

Chapman was quick to credit both the city and Quality Foods for their support, along with the many other sponsors of events throughout Canada Day, while the mayor was equally complimentary to Chapman and the organizing committee.

