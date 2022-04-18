Campbell River’s best kept culinary secret

A bergamot cheese cake will be one of the many delicious menu options at The Bistro. Submitted photo by Kim Stallknecht

Local epicureans in the know can mark their calendars for Thursday, April 28.

After being closed for two years, North Island College’s full service fine dining restaurant will open its doors to diners again.

“The Bistro is an essential teaching tool for our culinary students to perfect their fine dining skills,” said Chef Xavier Bauby, NIC culinary instructor.

He referred to it is a best kept secret restaurant for the city of Campbell River.

“I call the style bistronomic,” he said, noting people can enjoy the high end fine dining food in a laid back atmosphere without any pretension.

READ MORE: North Island College’s Artist Talk series returns online

READ MORE: NIC Campbell River Bistro open for the season

The Bistro will be open for eight weeks on Thursdays and Fridays until the end of the semester (June 17).

Year two cooks will prepare the meals and rotate between the kitchen and the dining room.

“They cannot wait for it to open,” Bauby said. “It’s good practice for them.”

The four-course menu, which includes vegetarian options is sure to impress.

Diners can enjoy a cold appetizer, a hot appetizer, a main course, and dessert – all for under $40.

Highlights include lobster bisque, and crab arancini for seafood lovers; lamb shanks, and goat cheese ravioli; as well as bergamot cheesecake and honey saffron Crème Brûlée.

There will be limited seating, so it’s recommended to reserve swiftly at 250-923-9745.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverNorth Island Collegerestaurant