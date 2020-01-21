North Island College culinary students prepare food in the Campbell River campus’ new teaching kitchen. The students will be preparing and serving lunches at the NIC Bistro from Jan. 22 to March 13. Image provided.

NIC Campbell River Bistro open for the season

Lunch fare to be prepared, served by culinary students

North Island College’s (NIC) new Campbell River Bistro is opening its doors to the public, starting this week.

NIC culinary students will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until March 13.

“This is a chance for students to practice their skills in a fully-functioning restaurant environment,” said Chef Xavier Bauby, NIC culinary instructor.

Students will be responsible for all the preparation prior to service, all the cooking and will also service the dining room.

Students will rotate every week between stations, getting to practice their skills at cold and hot appetizers, soups, meats and fish, vegetarian mains, vegetables and starches, pastry dessert and fresh bread.

RELATED: Practice makes perfect for Culinary Team BC

The menu will be varied and focus on fresh ingredients.

“The menu is Bistronomy inspired and will change and evolve almost on a daily basis,” said Bauby. “This allows us to make the most of the fresh ingredients we use, while also giving students experience preparing a wide range of dishes and learning to adapt and change their approach day to day.”

The lunch service is the first regular service in NIC’s new Bistro space, which was completed as part of NIC’s $17.6 million expansion the Campbell River campus.

RELATED: NIC tourism and hospitality students serve up Fall Feast

“It’s a wonderful space for the students to learn in and takes the customer dining experience to the next level,” said Bauby. “I’m excited to open our doors for our first official Bistro service.”

The Bistro fills quickly and reservations are recommended, noted Bauby.

You can reserve your seat by calling 250-923-9745.

Learn more about NIC’s culinary programs at www.nic.bc.ca/culinary.

VIDEO: NIC takes the Mirror on tour of new space

