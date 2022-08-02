Campbell Riverites raise over $11,000 for Tim Hortons Camp Day

Campbell Riverites helped raise over $11,000 at this year’s Tim Hortons Camp Day.

Camp Day was on July 13, where the proceeds from coffee purchases, as well as proceeds from socks or wristband purchases get donated to the Tim Hortons Foundation, which helps send local kids to camp.

Campbell River purchased over $11,300 worth of coffee, socks and wristbands. That contributed to the over $12 million raised across the country that will go to letting youth aged 12-16 access skill-building leadership programs at no cost to them or their families.

“Your support empowers youth to tap into their strengths, set goals, pursue post-secondary education and contribute to their communities,” says a letter from Tim Hortons.

Since the program started 31 years ago, over 300,000 people have taken part in the camps.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

