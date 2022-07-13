Atlee Purcell welcomes customers to Tim Hortons Camp Day at the Willow Point Tim Hortons in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Tim Hortons customers help send kids to camp

Three Campbell River locations raising funds for Camp Day

Tim Hortons in Campbell River are celebrating Camp Day today (July 13).

All proceeds from hot and iced coffees are going to support sending local youth to Tims Camps.

“It’s for kids who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to do so,” said Willow Point Tim Hortons’ manager Darcy Purcell.

Tims guests can also support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, or a pair of red and white camp-themed socks for $5, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Over the last 30 years, Camp Day has raised over $225 million, which has gone to support more than 300,000 youth going to camp.

All three Campbell River locations will be raising money, which will go into a local fund to be donated to the Tim Hortons Foundation.

Atlee Purcell welcomes customers to Tim Hortons Camp Day at the Willow Point Tim Hortons in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Tim Hortons customers help send kids to camp

