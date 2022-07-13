Tim Hortons customers help send kids to camp

Tim Hortons in Campbell River are celebrating Camp Day today (July 13).

All proceeds from hot and iced coffees are going to support sending local youth to Tims Camps.

“It’s for kids who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to do so,” said Willow Point Tim Hortons’ manager Darcy Purcell.

Tims guests can also support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, or a pair of red and white camp-themed socks for $5, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Over the last 30 years, Camp Day has raised over $225 million, which has gone to support more than 300,000 youth going to camp.

All three Campbell River locations will be raising money, which will go into a local fund to be donated to the Tim Hortons Foundation.

RELATED: Tim Hortons fundraiser in Campbell River sends kids to camp

Firefighters, paramedics help kids go to camp



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityTim Hortons