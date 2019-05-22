Campbell River weather: clear skies and warm temperatures

Expect a high of 24 C today

May 22, 2019 forecast from www.weather.gc.ca.

It was already 10 C at the Campbell River airport today by 6:25 a.m., as the sun shone down on the North Island.

Warm, clear conditions are set to continue all day and overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies in Campbell River today, with a high of 24 C.

Tonight, the forecast calls for clear skies and a low of 12 C.

DriveBC wasn’t signalling any issues on the highways by 6:30 a.m.

But expect delays southbound on Highway 19, as road sweeping takes place between Cranberry Lane and Dove Creek Road.

Work also continues on the Jubilee Parkway, where a new traffic signal is being installed at Willow Creek Road. Expect delays.

