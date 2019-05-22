May 22, 2019 forecast from www.weather.gc.ca.

Campbell River weather: clear skies and warm temperatures

Expect a high of 24 C today

It was already 10 C at the Campbell River airport today by 6:25 a.m., as the sun shone down on the North Island.

Warm, clear conditions are set to continue all day and overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies in Campbell River today, with a high of 24 C.

Tonight, the forecast calls for clear skies and a low of 12 C.

DriveBC wasn’t signalling any issues on the highways by 6:30 a.m.

But expect delays southbound on Highway 19, as road sweeping takes place between Cranberry Lane and Dove Creek Road.

Work also continues on the Jubilee Parkway, where a new traffic signal is being installed at Willow Creek Road. Expect delays.

A few of our recent local news items:

Stone re-joins Campbell River Storm as head coach/GM

Removal of old Elk Falls parking lots underway

Campbell River city council won’t support cannabis license

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Removal of old Elk Falls parking lots underway
Next story
New bylaw should clear up residential broom

Just Posted

It’s fire season – make sure you bring your bucket for beach and camp fires

City of Campbell River issues reminder

Tragedy leads to ‘Hope’ for Masters family

Campbell River mother and her sister start outreach group following daughter’s death

Campbell River RCMP respond to complaints of animals in hot vehicles or needing water

Police warn of animal cruelty charges but caution against taking the law into your own hands

North Island College holding information session on new culinary diploma

Get a sneak peek at the new culinary kitchen at the Campbell River campus

Stone re-joins Campbell River Storm as head coach/GM

Team also hires former player as associate coach/assistant general manager

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Most Read