Sandowne Elementary students were among a number of Campbell River schools that sent messages of support to the RCMP. Photo contributed

Campbell River students’ messages of support lift RCMP spirits

Campbell River RCMP officers started receiving heartwarming messages of support and thanks from local students on March 8.

The messages, which were received from several School District 72 schools contained personal messages of thanks from the students to local officers.

“Honestly,” said Const. Maury Tyre, “it’s the small things like this that make a big difference to officers on a day-to-day basis. For the most part, police are only dealing with people when something negative is going on and at times that can definitely drag on the soul. Messages from kids and any community member for that matter definitely have the ability to lift the spirits of our officers. So thank you to everyone who took part in this. “

For all the students and young people in the community it’s so important that you know, serving you is our greatest responsibility and honour.

If you wish to report a crime, please call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. In an emergency please call 911.

