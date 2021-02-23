Campbell River RCMP respond to shots fired at rural property

A family dispute resulted in gunfire on a rural property West of Campbell River on Sunday, Feb. 21. with one of the parties firing shots at a departing vehicle

The Campbell River RCMP responded to an active shooting complaint at a rural property west of the city centre just after dark on Feb. 21, a Campbell River RCMP press release says. At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to an initial report of an active shooting situation that had resulted from a familial dispute west of Campbell River.

Police arrived and found all parties had been separated, Const. Maury Tyre said in the release. They were able to determine that an argument had led to a physical altercation which followed with a man in his 40’s taking several shots in the direction of another man’s vehicle as he drove away. Nobody had received any firearms related injuries and the truck had sustained minor damage.

Due to the distance from town and the size of the property, the suspect had managed to leave the area despite the high speed police response. An investigating officer on scene was able to speak to the suspect by phone and in the discussion he agreed to turn himself in to police which occurred without incident.

“There are always inherent risk with firearms calls, especially when there are a multitude of unknowns in regards to property, people and location,” said Const. Tyre. “In this case we as a community were very lucky that nobody was seriously injured. The caring and professional response by the police and the assistance of community members ensured that the situation did not escalate and could be brought to a conclusion very quickly.”

Members of Campbell River RCMP’s Forensic Identification Unit and General Investigation Unit continued to work on the file throughout Feb. 22, in efforts to ensure that similar events do not occur at the location in the future.

The suspect remains in custody pending an initial court appearance for firearms related charges.

If you wish to report a crime or suspicious occurrence, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

