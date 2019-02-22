VIDEO: Campbell River students join Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swim campaign

Students from Ocean Grove Elementary joined 11-year-old Sylas Thompson’s fundraiser on Friday afternoon by going for a dip in the cold ocean off Tyee Spit.

The Grade 6 student has pledged to swim everyday until he reaches $30,000 to split between the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kind Hearts, which provide services to people struggling with poverty.

There were nearly 30 students from the school’s leadership club taking part, all in Grade 5, said teacher Lisa Luoma. Some were on the beach providing support, while others jumped in the water.

Among them was Graysen Anderson, who said it was “really, really cold” but was glad to help people in need.

Jake Campbell, another Ocean Grove student, said it was his first time swimming in the ocean during the winter. Asked why he was taking part, he said “for charity, and homeless people.”

Ten-year-old Rachel Desjarlais agreed, saying “it’s getting people off the streets.”

The leadership club opted to join Thompson for the polar bear swim after he spoke to the group about his fundraiser on Tuesday, Luoma said in an email.

She described Thompson’s initiative as a great example of how students can make a positive difference at school, in their community and in the world.

“As educators we are teaching children to be compassionate, kind and thoughtful human beings,” she said. “Teaching children that they can make a difference in the lives of other people at their age can be empowering and teach such valuable lessons on humanity.”

VIDEO: Brr! Campbell River boy to plunge into icy waters daily for charity

VIDEO: Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swims continue amid cold and snow in Campbell River

READ MORE: Campbell River man swims in memory of his late cousin in a month-long for food bank

By Friday, the 22nd day of his polar bear swim campaign, Thompson said he’d raised more than $18,000. He was glad to have the company on his swim.

“It felt good,” he said. “I wasn’t the only one today.”

You can donate through GoFundMe, or through a bank account set up under the name “Sylas Swims” – account number 754364 – at the Discovery Harbour branch of Coastal Community Credit Union. You can also follow his progress on his Facebook page, Sylas swims everyday until he reaches 30k, and on his YouTube channel.

Thompson is following in the footsteps of his late uncle “Polar Bear” Jake Hebenton, who previously raised funds by swimming off Tyee Spit in the early 2000s. After Hebenton’s death in 2011, his cousin Eddy Cliffe launched another polar bear swim campaign at the same spot.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

On Feb. 22, 2019, students from Ocean Grove Elementary jumped in the water off Tyee Spit as part of Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swim fundraiser for two local community groups. Screengrab from video by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Eleven-year-old Sylas Thompson at Tyee Spit in Campbell River just after a polar bear swim on Feb. 22, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell River touted as a top place to visit as a solo female traveller

Just Posted

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message: Campbell River RCMP

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Island Highway intersection saw the most crashes in Campbell River – ICBC

Dozens of accidents at Highway 19A and Dogwood Street between 2013 and 2017, according to crash map

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Federal fisheries minister calls for precautionary approach to fish farming

Government still reviewing Federal Court’s decision on PRV – Wilkinson

Spring fishery closures mulled for south coast

Fewer fish are returning to rivers and more conservation needed, say feds

VIDEO: Campbell River students join Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swim campaign

Ocean Grove Elementary students took the plunge as funds exceeded $18,000

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Husband appalled at light sentence after cyclist kills wife in Duncan crash

Cyclist struck and kills wife at intersection

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

Most Read