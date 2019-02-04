VIDEO: Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swims continue amid cold and snow in Campbell River

Sylas Thompson, 11, moments before jumping in the water at Tyee Spit on Sunday amid sub-zero temperatures. Screengrab from Sylas swims everyday until he reaches 30k/Facebook

Campbell River’s young polar bear swimmer continued his fundraising campaign on Sunday amid snow flurries and frigid temperatures.

On Sunday, video posted to Facebook showed Thompson going for a quick swim as snow fell on Tyee Spit. The temperature was -4 C at the time, according to his grandmother, Sheryl Thompson.

In a Facebook post, Sylas wrote, “It was so cold today I could barely stand it. But I did it. I wanted to swim a little longer but my body told me no. Tomorrow is going to be cold to (sic). Please share so maybe others will donate. It is cold for me but colder for others who don’t have a warm home.”

In the video, Sylas is immediately wrapped in several towels or blankets and someone pulls a balaclava over his head as steps out of the water.

He’s swimming every day until he raises $30,000 to split between the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kind Hearts.

Grassroots Kind Hearts provides a daily hot meal to homeless people and others struggling with poverty.

The Women’s Resource Centre offers a wide range of services, including a poverty relief program that provides essentials like personal hygiene products, clothing and linens.

You can donate through GoFundMe, or through a bank account set up under the name “Sylas Swims” – account number 754364 – at the Discovery Harbour branch of Coastal Community Credit Union.

By Monday morning, more than $2,850 had been raised, according to his GoFundMe page. Thompson has pledged to swim daily until he reaches his $30,000 goal.

