The playground at École Phoenix Middle School is taped off on March 24, 2020. All Campbell River School District playgrounds are closed until further notice, the school district announced on March 23. Fields and tracks remain open. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River School District playgrounds re-opening this week

Play structures have been closed since March 23

After three months, Campbell River School District playgrounds are re-opening.

The district announced the end of the closure that’s been in place since March 23 on their social media pages last week.

Playground equipment may not be cleaned or disinfected, the district said.

The City of Campbell River has also re-opened many of the community’s outdoor facilities including playgrounds, sports fields and outdoor volleyball courts.

Drew Hadfield, director of operations for the City of Campbell River is encouraging people to use the facilities responsibly.

RELATED: Strathcona Regional District playgrounds open

“For all parks equipment, including sports courts, playgrounds and picnic tables, we remind people to use these facilities responsibly, in small numbers, and to exercise caution when touching public surfaces,” he said. “Please continue to be careful about physical distancing, and wash hands before and after play. Use disinfectant wipes before touching public surfaces where possible.”

The BC Centre for Disease Control has published guidelines on playground use. The agency is recommending people wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before and after using the playground. It also says to not share toys or equipment with children not in your family, to avoid crowded playgrounds, minimize physical contact between kids and for parents to stay two metres apart.

Further information can be found online here.

Most Read