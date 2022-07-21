Campbell River Rotarians getting ready for annual Duck Raffle

It’s Rotary Duck Raffle time again and Rotarian Don Huestis (right) sold the first tickets to Mayor Andy Adams to kick off the ticket drive. Photo contributed

Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club is announcing the 2022 Duck Raffle.

In the past it has annually raised nearly $40,000 that in turn is invested in local community projects and services.

This is their biggest fundraiser of the year and they are counting on maximum support from our club to make it our most enjoyable fundraiser of the year as well.

In thirty years as a local service club, they have built the Maritime Heritage Centre, the Splash Park, the Discovery Pier lights, the Head Injury Society Building, the Aquarium, and Hospice. This year they are focusing fundraising on Q̓ʷalayu House.

Q̓ʷalayu House is a home away from home in Campbell River for expectant moms and families who need to travel so their children can receive health care services in the region and nearby hospital. Inspired by the success of Jeneece Place, our home away from home in Victoria, Q̓ʷalayu House provides a safe, comfortable, and supportive place for the entire family to stay, alleviating their emotional and financial stress.

A large portion of this year’s fundraising will go towards this project.

Ticket sales begin on Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Farmer’s Market in Spirit Square.

The draw date will be on October 12, 2022, at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

