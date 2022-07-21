Campbell River Rotarians getting ready for annual Duck Raffle

Proceeds to benefit Q̓ʷalayu House

It’s Rotary Duck Raffle time again and Rotarian Don Huestis (right) sold the first tickets to Mayor Andy Adams to kick off the ticket drive. Photo contributed

It’s Rotary Duck Raffle time again and Rotarian Don Huestis (right) sold the first tickets to Mayor Andy Adams to kick off the ticket drive. Photo contributed

Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club is announcing the 2022 Duck Raffle.

In the past it has annually raised nearly $40,000 that in turn is invested in local community projects and services.

This is their biggest fundraiser of the year and they are counting on maximum support from our club to make it our most enjoyable fundraiser of the year as well.

In thirty years as a local service club, they have built the Maritime Heritage Centre, the Splash Park, the Discovery Pier lights, the Head Injury Society Building, the Aquarium, and Hospice. This year they are focusing fundraising on Q̓ʷalayu House.

Q̓ʷalayu House is a home away from home in Campbell River for expectant moms and families who need to travel so their children can receive health care services in the region and nearby hospital. Inspired by the success of Jeneece Place, our home away from home in Victoria, Q̓ʷalayu House provides a safe, comfortable, and supportive place for the entire family to stay, alleviating their emotional and financial stress.

A large portion of this year’s fundraising will go towards this project.

Ticket sales begin on Sunday July 31, 2022 at the Farmer’s Market in Spirit Square.

The draw date will be on October 12, 2022, at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

RELATED: Rotarians change Campbell River duck race format

Rotary Duck Raffle to benefit Qwalayu House and other Campbell River programs


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRotary

Previous story
PODCAST: Victoria and Kelowna are Canada’s best small cities

Just Posted

Southern Area D in the Strathcona Regional District is now in Stage 3 water restrictions due to a leak in the system. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Strathcona Regional District’s southern Area D under stage 3 water restrictions

Tanille Johnston is running for Campbell River City Council in the 2022 Municipal Election. Photo courtesy Tanille Johnston
Tanille Johnston hopes to become first ever Indigenous city councillor in Campbell River

Port McNeill Hospital. (Gazette file photo)
Critics say North Island ER closures symptom of larger problem

A circular economy would reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River signs on as regional partner in Circular Economy project

Pop-up banner image ×