Rotary Duck Raffle to benefit Qwalayu House and other Campbell River programs

It’s Rotary Duck Raffle time again and Campbell River Daybreak Rotary President Ron Fisher (left) sold the first tickets to Mayor Andy Adams to kick off the ticket drive. Photo contributed

The Daybreak Rotary Club of Campbell River’s annual Duck Raffle fundraiser is underway after Mayor Andy Adams joined former Daybreak Rotary President Ron Fisher to launch ticket sales last week.

Tickets will be available online at duckdip.ca and a variety of locations around Campbell River sold by volunteer Rotarians.

For 30 years in Campbell River, this fundraiser has been a mainstay helping fund many projects including the Maritime Heritage Centre, Storey Creek Fish ladder, Centennial Pool upgrades and local park builds. What began as a journey for rubber ducks down the river has evolved into an online raffle featuring vacation packages to locations all around British Columbia.

“Our ability to shift online last year meant we could still fundraise and continue to support the community even through COVID-19 restrictions. We are very excited and humbled by how much the community supports us every year,” says Rotary President Norm Facey.

This year the raffle aims to raise $50,000 to be put back into the local community, including the newly opened Q̓ʷalayu house, which acts as a homebase for North Island families travelling for medical care. Other projects to be supported include the Grassroots Kind Heart Kitchen, SD72 projects, gardens for seniors in both Campbell River and Quadra Island and refurbished computers for students in the community.

The Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club was established in 1987 and is made up of nearly 60 members who work to make the community better.

Tickets start at $10 and can be bought online at duckdip.ca as well at various locations around Campbell River until October 13, 2021.

