Campbell River launches paid-on-call firefighter hiring blitz

Those interested in joining “diverse team” are encouraged to attend info session Jan. 12

The City of Campbell River is inviting individuals who are seeking new ways to help support their community in 2023 with very unique opportunity.

The Campbell River Fire Department is now accepting applications for its paid-on-call firefighter training program, and is urging people in town to submit applications.

“Paid-on-call firefighters are essential members of the Campbell River Fire Department,” said Campbell River fire chief Dan Verdun. “We welcome and encourage any interested in becoming a paid-on-call firefighter to join us for a free information session and learn more.”

The information session takes place Jan. 12, at room 2 of the Sportsplex at 6:30 p.m. The Sportsplex is located at 1800 South Alder Street, and the session is free to attend.

Attendees will be provided an overview of the paid-on-call recruitment process, training program, time commitments and expectations, services provided by the fire department, and an overview of this potentially rewarding service oriented career.

“Those that serve are part of a diverse team that overcomes challenges to support the community,” said Verdun. “We welcome those interested to join us for the free information session Jan. 12.”

To register for the session, email Toni Falk at toni.falk@campbellriver.ca. If you are unable to attend, but interested in applying, you can find out more information and download an application package at campbellriver.ca/fire-poc, or call 250-286-6266. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 20, 2023 at 4 p.m.

