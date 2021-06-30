Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers hold art auction

When a new member offers a gift that new partners are glad to support, opportunities add up for all

Campbell River’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers group’s newest member has put up a painting for silent auction to raise funds this summer.

Tasse Geldart is new to Campbell River. She comes to the area from Toronto via Vancouver, and has created a series of paintings capturing the lush wild greenery of the West Coast forests. One of her paintings, a study of a nurse-stump in Elk Falls Park is on display at Patrons Of the Arts’ The Edge Island Inspired Gift Shop, where it will be available for silent auction bid starting on June 30.

RELATED: POTA to open arts boutique

The painting is valued at $600, and bidding will be open through the summer.

The Grandmothers to Grandmothers group (CRG2G) has partnered with POTA’s The Edge Island Inspired Gift Shop and the Anchor Inn, where the shop is located for this auction.

POTA founding member, Penny Gosselin, says POTA is mandated to support artists of all genres, in Campbell River. The Edge shop, housed in the lobby of the Anchor Inn, carries one-of-a-kind crafts and giftware, as well as paintings and sculptures, created by local artisans and artists.

Manager of the hotel, Bev Herperger, envisions the Anchor Inn as a welcoming destination for artists and arts supporters from anywhere, not just for locals. People attending meetings and events at the Anchor Inn, or visitors checking in for a stay at the Inn now have the opportunity to shop for gifts and memory-makers right in the hotel. In fact, the Anchor Inn dining room walls are now decorated with locally created art, including several more of Geldart’s paintings.

All three partners are optimistic about this project. Their cooperation means POTA’s The Edge gives a local artist an accessible outlet, the Anchor Inn promotes their goal to support the Arts, and, of course, the successful auction bid helps buy health, education, and medical supports for African Grandmothers and their children,who are now having to cope also with the challenges and losses of COVID-19.

The minimum bid for the auction is $200. People can make multiple bids, and early bidders are encouraged to come back and increase their original bids to stay competitive.

Proceeds will go to the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, supporting the energies and enterprises of Grandmothers in sub-Saharan Africa who have raised a generation of children orphaned by the HIV and AIDS pandemic.

For more information, check out the CRG2G Facebook page and the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation at https://grandmotherscampaign.org. Geldart’s art can be viewed in person at The Edge or on her Facebook page.

RELATED: New group looks to boost the arts in Campbell River



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivercharityCommunityVisual Arts