The boutique pictured during its Holiday pop-up period, will be called “The Edge” and will be open in the Anchor Inn starting in February 2021. Photo supplied by POTA.

The boutique pictured during its Holiday pop-up period, will be called “The Edge” and will be open in the Anchor Inn starting in February 2021. Photo supplied by POTA.

POTA to open arts boutique

Profits to be returned to artists in Campbell River

Campbell River’s Patrons of the Arts (POTA) is opening an arts gift boutique in the Anchor Inn in February.

The idea came from Charlotte Deptford, who has been running the Ultimate Gift Boutique in downtown Campbell River and as a pop-up shop in the inn for a few years. Deptford was approaching retirement when she wanted to find a way of ensuring that the boutique, which sells locally-produced art and gifts, stuck around to support the community. As a member of the POTA board, she realized that the group had the mandate and resources to take on the project, and that the Anchor Inn, which has the intention of becoming an “art hotel,” had the space.

“It’s a perfect fit for what we’re trying to do with POTA, and it’s a perfect fit for Bev [Herperger, the manager of the Anchor Inn] who’s trying to become the art hotel. That’s my sentiment on it, and I think that when there’s a group of people whose interests are all the same and it’s for the good of the community, whether it’s artists, artisans, musicians or whatever, it’s a wonderful experience for all,” said Deptford.

POTA was started two years ago by Penny Gosselin, who wanted a way to support artists and artisans in Campbell River. The group, supported by the Campbell River Arts Council, started with a wearable art show in October 2019. From there things took off.

“We just started with a little bit and then the next thing we knew we had gone on to something bigger and better,” Gosselin said. “One of the things that usually happens with artists is that they are asked to donate. They’re asked to give their time for free. When we formed our group, our mandate right away was to give opportunities to support and celebrate artists and pay them. We never ask them to pay to be in anything that we’re putting on, instead we in turn pay them.”

The boutique — which will be called The Edge with the tagline “Island Inspired Art” — will fall under that mandate, requiring merchandise to be made with 80 per cent local products. Under the POTA umbrella, it will ensure that most of the profits go back to the artists, and the rest will go to the Anchor Inn to help cover costs of operation.

“We were just undergoing a major renovation in the hotel. Charlotte came in here and helped me create the vision of becoming an artist hotel, and she began by having her paint workshops here. She was also hanging art from various artists in our restaurant, which has beautiful feature walls for hanging art,” said Herperger. “Once we renovated the lobby, I was thinking of putting my own little boutique in herre of things that our guests could purchase that are unique to Campbell River. Then again Charlotte came in and saved the day when she opened up her pop-up sattelite shop in the lobby.”

The idea stuck, and is about to become the permanent store in the Anchor Inn. Herperger hopes this will only be the first of many interesting and exciting endeavours that will benefit the arts in Campbell River.

“We have the ability to do fundraisers, some art auctions, dinner theatre, whatever,” she said. “The sky’s the limit with what we can do when we work together to promote local artisans.”

The store will be open in February, and POTA is already in talks with some local artisans to help stock the shelves. Those interested in participating can visit the store in the Anchor Inn and pick up a from from the staff with more details.

RELATED: Patron of the Arts creates temporary walking tour in downtown Campbell River

Patron of the Arts hosts hat-building contest in Campbell River


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and cultureCampbell RiverLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Sex and the City’ revival won’t have Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha

Just Posted

Gold River firefighters who walked out in solidarity with fire chief after she was fired last week, returned to resume their duty at the fire hall. Photo courtesy, Gold River Fire & Rescue department
Fired Gold River fire chief breaks silence, claims ‘wrongful termination’ by council

The fired chief implored firefighters who walked out in solidarity to ‘stay on and protect the community’

A $100,000 contribution by the BC Marine Parks Forever Society will expand Octopus Island Provincial Park on the northeast side of Quadra Island. BC Parks photo
Province acquires more land for Octopus Islands Marine Park

When George Creek, president of the B.C. Marine Parks Forever Society, first… Continue reading

Campbell River residents head to the polls Feb. 27 to elect a replacement for new MLA Michele Babchuk on city council. Black Press File Photo
Nomination period now open for Campbell River municipal by-election candidates

City officially receives Ministerial Order allowing expanded access to mail-in ballots

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast while driving with your phone beside you not distracted driving, judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday with regards to the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister and MP Blaney talk about economic transition plans for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

Suggestions involve holding an economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Nine legions on and around Vancouver Island received funding from Veteran Affairs Canada as part of the $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. (The Royal Canadian Legion/ Facebook)
Comox, Quadra Island and upper-Island legions receive federal funding

The funding is part of the $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Twice-sunken barge will remain under water at Port McNeill marina until February

Community officials not happy with efforts to lift 80-foot two-storey American vessel

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

Most Read