Campbell River Community Foundation grants $67,000 to local charities

The largest grant ever given by the Campbell River Community Foundation was awarded to the Campbell River Beacon Club this year - $20,000 to assist with the purchase of an accessible bus. From left to right, Doug Lang, Campbell River Community Foundation Board President, Krista Smith, Executive Director of the Beacon Club and Michaela Arruda, Executive Director of the Campbell River Community Foundation. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Community Foundation wrapped up another successful granting season by handing out grant certificates at an awards event at the museum on May 25.

This was the first in-person granting ceremony for the Foundation since 2019. Board members and community supporters gathered with representatives from 13 organizations to hand out a total of 15 grants.

The largest grant ever given by the foundation was awarded to the Campbell River Beacon Club this year – $20,000 to assist with the purchase of an accessible bus. The bus will be used to help transport program-eligible participants around the community. Each of the grants awarded is an example of the foundation’s slogan, “helping people help others.”

When donors contribute to the Campbell River Community Foundation, their donation is protected forever in the endowment fund. All grant monies are sourced only from interest earned on the fund, which currently totals $3.6 million. This creates an annually-renewable resource of funding for the community that will give back forever. While the foundation is proud of each grant awarded, the 2022 grant requests totalled $140,000, meaning half of the requested need was met. The foundation is always seeking partnerships with more donors, both large and small, so as to grow the endowment fund and therefore meet the need of the charities in our community.

The foundation is looking forward to releasing the 2022 Vital Signs report in October. Vital Signs is used to help inform the decision-making process on the granting. By consulting the data in this report and identifying the area of greatest need in the community, donors can trust that the foundation is making logical and informed decisions with which grants are approved.

The following awards were awarded, totalling $67,497.75:

• Campbell River and North Island Transition Society – $2,500

• Campbell River Beacon Club – $20,000

• Campbell River Childcare Society on behalf of the Campbell River Early Years Council – $4410

• Campbell River Maritime Heritage Society – $2,500

• Community First Foundation Backpack Buddies – $4,000

• Cortes Community Health Association – $4,000

• Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust – $5,000

• Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust – $4,487.75

• Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North – $7,000

• Museum at Campbell River – $1,500

• Penfield Elementary – $500

• Quadra Circle Community Connections Society – $2,000

• Ripple Rock School – $2,200

• Rivercity Players Society – $5,000

• The Immigrant Welcome Centre – $2,000

