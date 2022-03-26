Campbell River Community Foundation starting latest ‘Vital Signs’ report

Report will use data and opinion to examine community vitality

Campbell Riverites will have an opportunity to provide key information about their community that will be transformed into a report to help guide decision makers.

The Campbell River Community Foundation has announced it will be producing an updated “Vital Signs” report to provide a data-driven overview of the city and its people. Vital Signs is a national program led by community foundations and coordinated by Community Foundations of Canada.

“The purpose of Vital Signs is to examine and raise awareness of the strengths and challenges facing the community of Campbell River,” said Craig Gillis, past chair of the Campbell River Community Foundation, in a press release.

“This is especially important as we begin to understand how the last two years have impacted our community, and as we begin pandemic recovery.”

Campbell River’s last report was released in 2018, as the pandemic disrupted its release in 2020.

“What’s exciting about this report for 2022 is that we’re just on the heels of a new census — so tons of the data will be updated,” said Maggie Hodge Kwan, a consultant hired by the foundation to lead the report.

So, too, will be non-census data sources, including such things as graduation rates and local health data.

The report focuses on 12 different “issue areas,” including arts and culture, environment, housing, safety, work and economy. The results will help compare how Campbell River is faring compared to the province or country overall.

Vital Signs relies on data collection, statistical analysis, and community input. Starting in the spring, interviews with community leaders will be conducted as well as a community survey and photo content.

“By combining the hard data with community perception and community input, it will allow for people to understand what’s happening in any given area, and kind of being on the same page, said Hodge Kwan.

Local non profits have reported Vital Signs can be used as a needs assessment and helps them seek funding, by citing hard numbers, she said.

“That’s really exciting, and really a great way for the foundation to support nonprofits broadly, beyond just their own funding,” she said. “We’ve also heard from organizations who have used it in their own planning and evaluation of their own work — to figure out if they’re hitting the mark or not.”

The Campbell River Community Foundation will soon share how to participate in the community survey and photo content.

Past reports may be found on the foundation’s website.

READ ALSO: Campbell River Community Foundation hires first ever executive director

B.C. non-profits can soon receive COVID recovery funds



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter